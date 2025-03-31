Thai Board of Trade caught in tariff crossfire over Uyghur issue

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott18 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, March 31, 2025
69 1 minute read
Thai Board of Trade caught in tariff crossfire over Uyghur issue
Picture courtesy of Thailand.go.th

Thailand’s business leaders are urging firms to stay agile amid fears that the ongoing Uyghur issue could disrupt trade talks.

Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the Thai Board of Trade, warned it’s too early to predict the fallout but said businesses must adapt to survive.

Companies are being urged to make the most of Thailand’s 16 free trade agreements (FTAs) with 23 countries, slash costs, embrace technology, and find fresh markets to avoid overreliance on risky ones.

Sanan stressed the need to accelerate FTA expansion to lure foreign investors, pointing to Vietnam’s success in using trade deals to boost its appeal.

Related Articles

He called for swift negotiations with key markets like the EU, where an FTA with Thailand is on the table, and the Middle East and South America, where demand for Thai goods is soaring.

Despite global uncertainty, Thailand’s exports are booming. In the first two months of 2024, exports hit US$52 billion (1.76 trillion baht), up 13.8% year-on-year—the eighth straight month of growth. The surge is fuelled by soaring demand from Switzerland (+236%), India (+157%), China (+22.4%), and the US (+18.2%).

Thai Board of Trade caught in tariff crossfire over Uyghur issue | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Vietnam Plus

Government support, particularly from the Commerce Ministry, has played a crucial role in helping Thai businesses stay competitive, innovate, and keep Thai products in demand worldwide.

But not all sectors are thriving. Agricultural exports dipped 1.6%, while mineral and fuel products slumped 11.5%. And with the US set to announce new tariffs on April 2, concerns are mounting over potential impacts on Thai industries, including electrical goods, cars, machinery, and steel, Bangkok Post reported.

Last week, Thailand was warned that the potential deportation of Uyghurs could throw a spanner into delicate free trade talks with the European Union (EU), sparking fears of an international trade storm.

Concerns were raised on how these actions might jeopardise Thailand’s economic relationships and its bid to join the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

So far, Washington hasn’t imposed direct measures on Thailand, but businesses are bracing for what could come next in the ever-shifting global trade landscape.

Latest Thailand News
Storm warning: Thailand braces for wild weather chaos Thailand Weather Updates

Storm warning: Thailand braces for wild weather chaos

5 minutes ago
Thai Board of Trade caught in tariff crossfire over Uyghur issue Business News

Thai Board of Trade caught in tariff crossfire over Uyghur issue

18 minutes ago
Bangkok updates earthquake impact, Din Daeng expressway reopens Bangkok News

Bangkok updates earthquake impact, Din Daeng expressway reopens

31 minutes ago
Eight Thai state banks offer earthquake relief measures Thailand News

Eight Thai state banks offer earthquake relief measures

39 minutes ago
A gourmet escape by the sea: Steak and sunset cocktails at Novotel Marina Sriracha Featured hotels

A gourmet escape by the sea: Steak and sunset cocktails at Novotel Marina Sriracha

39 minutes ago
Bangkok building collapse rescue mission continues amid structural challenges Bangkok News

Bangkok building collapse rescue mission continues amid structural challenges

48 minutes ago
Canadian man found unconscious after domestic dispute in Pattaya Pattaya News

Canadian man found unconscious after domestic dispute in Pattaya

58 minutes ago
Thai minister demands building collapse answers from Chinese firm Bangkok News

Thai minister demands building collapse answers from Chinese firm

1 hour ago
Thai military aids Myanmar after deadly 7.7-magnitude quake Thailand News

Thai military aids Myanmar after deadly 7.7-magnitude quake

20 hours ago
Phuket boosts motorbike safety with 4 million baht funding Phuket News

Phuket boosts motorbike safety with 4 million baht funding

20 hours ago
Myanmar earthquake affects Bangkok, 17 dead, 83 missing Bangkok News

Myanmar earthquake affects Bangkok, 17 dead, 83 missing

21 hours ago
Family demands answers after woman&#8217;s fatal fall during earthquake Bangkok News

Family demands answers after woman’s fatal fall during earthquake

23 hours ago
Thai Airways offers free date changes after Thailand earthquake Thailand News

Thai Airways offers free date changes after Thailand earthquake

23 hours ago
Thai restaurants waive charges for earthquake-affected diners Bangkok News

Thai restaurants waive charges for earthquake-affected diners

24 hours ago
Earthquake chaos exploited for drug trade, 2.5m pills seized Crime News

Earthquake chaos exploited for drug trade, 2.5m pills seized

24 hours ago
Debt dispute leads to fatal shooting at Samut Prakan factory Crime News

Debt dispute leads to fatal shooting at Samut Prakan factory

24 hours ago
Traffic police officer dies in Phetchabun truck accident Road deaths

Traffic police officer dies in Phetchabun truck accident

1 day ago
Eleven arrested for illegal gold mining in Kanchanaburi Crime News

Eleven arrested for illegal gold mining in Kanchanaburi

1 day ago
Bangkok sees surge in building crack reports post-earthquake Bangkok News

Bangkok sees surge in building crack reports post-earthquake

1 day ago
Detained Thai crew return home after Myanmar pardon Thailand News

Detained Thai crew return home after Myanmar pardon

1 day ago
Bangkok hospital evacuates patients after Myanmar earthquake tremors (video) Thailand News

Bangkok hospital evacuates patients after Myanmar earthquake tremors (video)

1 day ago
Storm alert: Heavy rain to lash Bangkok and 46 other provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Storm alert: Heavy rain to lash Bangkok and 46 other provinces

1 day ago
Shaky structure blamed for Chatuchak earthquake disaster Bangkok News

Shaky structure blamed for Chatuchak earthquake disaster

2 days ago
Thailand book fairs return after Myanmar earthquake disruption Bangkok News

Thailand book fairs return after Myanmar earthquake disruption

2 days ago
Chiang Mai condo closed after cracks appear post-Myanmar quake Thailand News

Chiang Mai condo closed after cracks appear post-Myanmar quake

2 days ago
Business NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott18 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, March 31, 2025
69 1 minute read
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Eight Thai state banks offer earthquake relief measures

Eight Thai state banks offer earthquake relief measures

39 minutes ago
Bangkok building collapse rescue mission continues amid structural challenges

Bangkok building collapse rescue mission continues amid structural challenges

48 minutes ago
Thai minister demands building collapse answers from Chinese firm

Thai minister demands building collapse answers from Chinese firm

1 hour ago
Thai military aids Myanmar after deadly 7.7-magnitude quake

Thai military aids Myanmar after deadly 7.7-magnitude quake

20 hours ago