Heavy rain and Cyclone Mocha warning for north and northeast Thailand

Photo via Sanook.

Today, the meteorological department warns that heavy rain is expected in north and northeast Thailand, with Cyclone Mocha contributing to the wet weather conditions on May 14 to 15. Continuous rain and heavy downpours in some areas of the northern and upper northeastern regions have prompted the public to be cautious of flooding, flash floods, and forest runoffs. Farmers have been advised to prepare and watch out for potential damage to agricultural crops.

This is due to southerly and southeasterly winds covering the upper part of Thailand, along with a low-pressure area covering the Gulf of Tongkin.

For the Andaman Sea, southern regions, and the Gulf of Thailand, southerly and southwesterly winds dominate, resulting in thunderstorms and occasional heavy rainfall. At the upper Andaman Sea, waves could reach 2 to 3 metres in height and more than 3 metres in offshore areas. Meanwhile, the lower Andaman Sea has waves reaching 1 to 2 metres high, with taller waves in stormy areas.

For those sailing in the Andaman Sea, it is advised to be cautious and avoid stormy areas. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should refrain from leaving the shore until May 15. Cyclone Mocha in the upper Bay of Bengal is expected to make its way to the Myanmar coast today, affecting the northern, northeastern, and central parts of Thailand with continuous rain and heavy downpours in some areas.

Meanwhile, air quality remains good in Thailand as the density of dust particles and smog remains low due to increased rainfall and better airflow.

The weather forecast for Thailand, from 6am today to 6am tomorrow, is as follows:

In the North, 70% of the areas will experience thundershowers, with heavy rain in some places, particularly in provinces such as Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. The lowest temperature will be between 22 to 25°C and the highest 28-35°C, with southerly winds at a speed of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

In the Northeast, 60% of the areas will experience thundershowers, with heavy rain in some places, particularly in provinces such as Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, and Nakhon Phanom. The lowest temperature will be between 23 to 25°C and the highest 31 to 35°C, with southwesterly winds at a speed of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

In the Central region, hot weather will persist during the day, with 40% of the areas experiencing thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lopburi, Sing Buri, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi. The lowest temperature will be between 24 and 26°C, and the highest between 36 and 37°C, with southerly winds at a speed of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

In the East, hot weather will persist during the day, with 40% of the areas experiencing thundershowers mostly in Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. The lowest temperature will be between 25 and 28°C and the highest 31 to 36°C, with southerly winds at a speed of 10 to 30 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves below one metre, and taller waves in stormy areas.

In the South (eastern coast), hot weather will persist during the day, with 20% of the areas experiencing thundershowers mostly in the provinces of Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Songkhla. The lowest temperature will be between 24 and 27°C, and the highest 34 to 38°C. Winds will vary by province, but most will see speeds of 10 to 30 kilometres per hour.

Follow us on :













In the South (western coast), hot weather will persist during the day, with 20% of the areas experiencing thundershowers mostly in the provinces of Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. The lowest temperature will be between 25 to 27°C, and the highest 33 to 36°C.

In Bangkok and its vicinity, hot weather will persist during the day, with 20% of the areas experiencing thundershowers. The lowest temperature will be between 25 and 29°C, and the highest 33 to 37°C, with southerly winds at a speed of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.