Thai student gives birth and hides baby on fire escape

A 19 year old Thai student left her newborn baby on a fire escape after giving birth, having kept her pregnancy a secret from friends and family. Her 19 year old boyfriend found out only after discovering the baby on the fire escape.

This morning police in the city of Pak Kret in Nonthaburi province received reports from concerned citizens who found the abandoned baby on the fire escape of a condominium’s fourth floor. Upon arrival, the authorities discovered a newborn baby girl with her umbilical cord still attached, lying on a pink towel with traces of blood.

Police and charity volunteers quickly transferred the baby to the Pak Kret Irrigation Hospital. After conducting a thorough investigation, officers discovered that the baby belonged to a 19 year old university student named ‘A’ (real name withheld) who resided in a room on the fourth floor of the same building.

The young woman confessed to authorities that she gave birth to the baby on her own, cutting the umbilical cord with a pair of scissors, and then leaving the baby on the fire escape out of panic and fear that others would find out about her child.

Her boyfriend, ‘B’ (real name withheld), claimed he was unaware of his girlfriend’s pregnancy until he found out about the abandoned baby. He said he noticed her weight gain, but thought that this was due to her menstrual cycle.

The boyfriend’s mother, 53 year old Cha-da, said she had suspected A was pregnant but was told by the young woman that she naturally had a large belly. A later confessed to Cha-da about her pregnancy and apologised, asking her not to tell A’s father. She admitted to giving birth in the bathroom and leaving the baby on the fire escape out of fear that Cha-da and her son would learn the truth.

Fortunately, the baby was found and taken to Pak Kret Irrigation Hospital, where she is now in good health and safe.