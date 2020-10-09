Visa
“Administrative issues” delayed Special Tourist Visa flight
A senior tourism official told Reuters reporters that “administrative issues” are the reason for the delayed trip of foreigners on the Special Tourist Visa. Other officials claimed the postponement was done to help ease Covid-19 fears for Thai tourists planning on travelling to Phuket for the annual Vegetarian Festival later this month.
A group of 120 to 150 foreigners on the new long stay visa were supposed to fly from Guangzhou, China to Phuket yesterday after a 6 month ban on international tourists. Covid-19 mobile testing units were even sent to the Phuket International airport this week and are there to test foreign tourists when they enter the country.
The delay is due to issues in the process for applying and issuing the Special Tourist Visas, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn.
There has been confusion with a number of reports over the past week about when the flight will arrive, some saying the flight would arrive on October 8 and others saying it has been postponed.
Both the Phuket governor and the National Security Council secretary general say the flight has been rescheduled and will arrive after the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. They say many domestic tourists who plan on attending the festival fear the foreign tourists could spread the virus.
The scheme has left more questions than answers. Reuters says Chinese media has questioned the identity of the tourists and were unable to confirm any Thailand travel bookings among agents in Guangzhou.
A report from the respected Thai business journal Thansettakji says the tourists are actually business travellers under tours organised by the Thailand Longstay Company. They said the delay is due to “many points in the process.”
It seems like Thai authorities are not on the same page. Even the Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew said in a previous report that he wasn’t even formally told about arrangements and that he’d “seen the news in the media.”
The Phuket Tourism Association President Bhummikitti Rujtaengam told Reuters the they have not been notified about the foreign tourist arrivals.
“Phuket is ready, but we need clarity. Where are they from? How many? And where will they stay?”
SOURCE: Reuters
The myth of native English speaking teachers in Thailand
OPINION from guest writer Dr. Mariano Carrera
There is a myth in Thailand that one must learn English from a native speaker.Propagating this myth are the many beneficiaries of the practice, which does not include learners. Ignoring research that shows to learn English, one does not need a native English speaker (NES) only emphasises the myth-makers dominance.After all, if the students were to use English, they would encounter the concepts of competency, dynamism, and evolution. Or “a NES or European NNES” means white. Businesses, class creators, and teachers promote the idea, hence the recent MOE bold plan to recruit 10,000 NES to improve Thai students’ ability to communicate in global business. This and other projects fail because they are based on myths, not facts.
Who are native speakers? There are about 18 countries that are classed as native English speaker countries. Yet, many recruiters in Thailand cannot name more than five passport holders with a certain look. South Africa is not one. Job boards regularly mention the big five, yet there are more countries to choose from.Recruiting companies show that they are not aware of who are native speakers—limiting oneself in a small pool.
Why native speakers is another question, many recruiters fail to answer on closer inspection.Refrains usually echo around that NES would teach the student “proper” English. What is “proper” English? A pot of gold at the end of a rainbow is easier to find.Institutions such as the BBC mentioned that NES are the worse communicators and have used Ang Sang Su Ki speakers to train their staff on using English.So, if the English are comfortable using non-native speakers to learn to communicate and use English, why not Thais?
What type of English is another question that uncovers the myth. The two major forms of English, American and British, have their own grammar, punctuation, and word usage rules. MS Word gives 17 forms of English. Imagine Thais using the Jamaican form. Promoters do not provide clarity on a form. Some schools mention the form, US or UK, but many do not and employ a mix of staff without guidance. No wonder some Thai students are uncomfortable with the language. They are trained to be handicapped from the start.
How should Thais be taught is another issue. Native speakers rarely go through the process of learning a language thus are unable to empathize with new learners. Hence, despite some theoretical suggestions (assuming TEFL or CELTA), NES cannot deliver that crucial push required.Non-native speakers are better positioned to lift the standards of beginners. NES might have the edge in terms of nuances and idioms. Still, global English requires using a few words properly and asking questions. Reading Aesop’s fables, other storybooks are a good place for language students to understand many English phrases.
When should native speakers be used in teaching English? When the learner is in a proficient state. In need of rounding. Learners need to practice what they are exposed too. Yet, rarely would you hear a Thai speak to another Thai in English (visit any Thai university’s English department). The teaching reinforces the concept that English is only required when talking to a native speaker. Hearing a Lebanese use three languages in one sentence increases confidence to use two.
Where should English teachers come from?A mix of countries.Competency, training, enthusiasm, willingness to learn and qualifications are what the British Council suggests.The MOE should learn about English first; then, some staff members learn English before embarking on improving the nations language use. Students learn more in their mother tongue unless proficient in a second language (UNESCO). Selection standards have been flouted before but experienced as a passing fad.
Proficiency comes from regular use, which comes from confidence, which comes from everyday use, which comes from being comfortable, which comes from exposures to various speakers. Perhaps instead of buying into the myth, Thais and educators need to start using their language, read about language, ask questions about language instructions and then think about recruiting. Designing proper selection criteria for foreign English teachers would help attract and improve Thais’ ability to communicate globally.First, some myth-busting on NES is required.
Twitter takes down 926 accounts linked to the Royal Thai Army
Twitter suspended 926 accounts that are linked to the Royal Thai Army for violating the social media company’s “platform manipulation” policies. They say the accounts were “amplifying pro-government propaganda” and engaging in behaviour that targeted political opposition figures.
Altogether, Twitter permanently suspended 1,594 accounts from state-linked operations in Iran, Saudi Arabia, Cuba, Thailand and Russia, the company announced yesterday. Thailand accounts made up the majority.
Twitter says the platform is a place were people can “express themselves freely.” The company’s platform manipulation policy prohibits aggressively or excessively posting or engaging in a way that misleads others or disrupts their experience on the platform.
“Our investigation uncovered a network of accounts partaking in information operations that we can reliably link to the Royal Thai Army (RTA). These accounts were engaging in amplifying pro-RTA and pro-government content, as well as engaging in behaviour targeting prominent political opposition figures.
We are disclosing 926 accounts today and continue to enforce against small-scale activity associated with this network, as we identify it. “
The recent suspension comes during a pro-democracy movement where activists are calling on an end to Thailand’s military-run government and a rewrite of the 2017 Constitution. Some activists who have made posts on Twitter or Facebook critical of the Thai Monarchy have faced charges for violating Thailand’s Computer Crime Act.
The country’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Society has even said they will press charges on Twitter and Facebook for failing to block so-called lèse majesté posts after the government warned the social media companies that the posts violate Thai law. They say the posts insult the Thai Monarchy and threaten national security and peace.
Twitter posted on their “Twitter Safety” page saying the company removed accounts from networks affiliated with Iran, Thailand, Cuba, Saudi Arabia and a previously disclosed network from Russia.
- 104 accounts connected with a campaign in Iran were suspended for artificially amplifying conversations on politically sensitive topics including the Black Lives Matter movement, the death of George Floyd and other racial and social justice issues in the United States.
- 33 accounts in Saudi Arabia linked to the Saudi government were suspended for impersonating key Qatari political figures and for attempting to sway political conversations.
- 526 accounts in Cuba were permanently suspended for fake accounts run by youth organisations with ties to the Cuban government.
- 5 accounts in Russia were suspended for potential links to the fake news agency PeaceData.
Today we’re adding new data to our archive of information operations, the only one of its kind in the industry. Networks affiliated with Iran, Thailand, Cuba, Saudi Arabia & a previously disclosed network from Russia, have all been removed from the service.https://t.co/bkAA2vhomy
— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) October 8, 2020
SOURCE: Twitter
Anti-government activists confirm details of October 14 protest
Members of the Free People pro-democracy group have gathered in Bangkok to confirm the details of a protest planned for October 14. Human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa, one of the key leaders in the current anti-government protest movement, confirmed to those gathered at the Sanam Luang public square in Bangkok that the rally will kick off at 2pm next Wednesday.
Activists will assemble at the Democracy Monument in the capital and will begin their action by removing plants placed there by officials in an attempt to block protesters. The gesture is largely symbolic, to represent a reclamation of public land and it’s understood the plants will be returned to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.
Arnon says activists plan to camp out overnight to force the government into responding to their demands. Turnout should exceed that of the September 19 protest in the capital, according to organisers, and is expected to include labour unions and university students. The last rally at the Democracy Monument attracted 10,000+.
Wednesday’s rally is being organised to commemorate the 47th anniversary of a popular uprising that ended the military rule of Thanom Kittikachorn and changed the political system in Thailand. The uprising precipitated a series of events that eventually led to the Thammasat University Massacre on October 6, 1976.
Anti-government protests have been taking place across Thailand since mid-July, with pro-democracy activists calling for the resignation of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, the dissolution of parliament, and a re-write of the country’s constitution.
Protesters are now also calling for strikes and urging school and university students to stop attending classes. Arnon says Wednesday’s protest may go on for several days, perhaps “infinity”. He was joined on stage by other prominent activists, including Panupong Chadnok, aka “Mike Rayong”, Tattep Ruangprapaikitseree, and Student Union of Thailand spokesperson, Panusaya Sithijirawattankul, aka “Rung”.
Jay
October 9, 2020 at 1:29 pm
“postponement was done to help ease Covid-19 fears for Thai tourists planning on travelling to Phuket”
Perfect picture of what are the feelings of Thais: FEAR, TERROR, SCARE.
Scared of tourists that would have gone into quarantine for 14 days?!? Why?! Spreading the virus from Hotel rooms?!
I’m trying to launch my own campaign: “Fear is the real Pandemic”
And Thailand is really deeply inside it, people here listen to their deputies, doctors, PM. If they say virus is deadly, they believe completely!
Without changing changing people’s attitude, you won’t restart the Country!
Nipral
October 9, 2020 at 2:58 pm
This phony government made of brainless, corrupt liars !
And people are starving !
Not a word from HRH the King…