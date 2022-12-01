Hot News
US singer Kanye West sparks outrage after saying he loves Nazis and admires Hitler
During a Livestream with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, US singer Kanye West sparked outrage after saying he loves Nazis and admires Hitler. West, who is now known as Ye, joined Jones’ Infowars wearing a black mask that covered his whole face. He then proceeded to rant about pornography, sin and the devil.
“I like Hitler.”
According to the Bangkok Post, West has also claimed that he will run for the US presidency in 2024, despite his very public battles with self-admitted mental health issues. After making such anti-semitic comments, the rapper and businessman has seen many of his deals fall out after his controversial statements. He furthered his comments about Hitler on Infowars, drawing shocked responses from others.
“I see good things about Hitler also. This guy invented highways, invented the very microphone that I used as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that. I’m done with the classification, every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler. I like Hitler.”
Jones responded by saying that the Nazis were thugs and did really bad things, to which West then said:
“But they did good things too. We gotta stop dissing the Nazis all the time….I love Nazis.”
West appeared on the Jones program with Nick Fuentes, the same white supremacist that he had dinner with last week, along with former US president Donald Trump. That meeting also sparked outrage.
The Republican Jewish Coalition condemned the men after the live stream by referring to them as “a disgusting triumvirate of conspiracy theorists, Holocaust deniers, and anti-Semites.”
West’s behaviour has caused many lucrative deals to fall through with Gap, Adidas, and Balenciaga after his anti-Semitic comments brought heavy criticism.
