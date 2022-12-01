Connect with us

Hot News

US singer Kanye West sparks outrage after saying he loves Nazis and admires Hitler

Published

 on 

During a Livestream with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, US singer Kanye West sparked outrage after saying he loves Nazis and admires Hitler. West, who is now known as Ye, joined Jones’ Infowars wearing a black mask that covered his whole face. He then proceeded to rant about pornography, sin and the devil.

“I like Hitler.”

According to the Bangkok Post, West has also claimed that he will run for the US presidency in 2024, despite his very public battles with self-admitted mental health issues. After making such anti-semitic comments, the rapper and businessman has seen many of his deals fall out after his controversial statements. He furthered his comments about Hitler on Infowars, drawing shocked responses from others.

“I see good things about Hitler also. This guy invented highways, invented the very microphone that I used as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that. I’m done with the classification, every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler. I like Hitler.”

Jones responded by saying that the Nazis were thugs and did really bad things, to which West then said:

“But they did good things too. We gotta stop dissing the Nazis all the time….I love Nazis.”

West appeared on the Jones program with Nick Fuentes, the same white supremacist that he had dinner with last week, along with former US president Donald Trump. That meeting also sparked outrage.

The Republican Jewish Coalition condemned the men after the live stream by referring to them as “a disgusting triumvirate of conspiracy theorists, Holocaust deniers, and anti-Semites.”

West’s behaviour has caused many lucrative deals to fall through with Gap, Adidas, and Balenciaga after his anti-Semitic comments brought heavy criticism.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Hot News25 seconds ago

US singer Kanye West sparks outrage after saying he loves Nazis and admires Hitler
Video13 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Actress Forex 3D scammer released on bail after 3 months behind bars
Crime13 hours ago

Big Joke seizes Tuhao’s private jet in Hua Hin
Sponsored21 hours ago

Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
Phuket13 hours ago

Phuket officials once again report finding no human trafficking on fishing boats
Thailand13 hours ago

South Korea increases quota of Thai workers next year
Tourism13 hours ago

Indian pervs arrested after harassing tourist in Mumbai
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Vietnam14 hours ago

Province in Vietnam boosting tourism with its rich culture
Thailand14 hours ago

Teen girl’s ID card request denied as she doesn’t look like her mother
Crime14 hours ago

Body of missing woman found tied to water pump in western Thailand
South Korea14 hours ago

NZ suitcase murders go to court
Thailand15 hours ago

Chinese gangs in Thailand take another hit as “Tony” falls
Pollution15 hours ago

Environmental police arrest 7 over illegal dumping in Bangkok
Crime15 hours ago

Pattaya Police warn city’s taxi riders to behave after sexual assault case
Press Room16 hours ago

Thai-Italian Business Summit highlights the importance of a shared vision
Thailand16 hours ago

Percentage of HIV infections rising among young Thais
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending