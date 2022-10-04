World
Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” shirt at Paris Fashion Week
Controversial attention-seeking right-wing rapper Kanye West has once again made waves. Kanye hosted a surprise fashion show during Paris Fashion Week where he wore a t-shirt reading “White Lives Matter”. The American rapper made headlines recently after all ties were cut between his Yeezy sneaker line and GAP and Adidas.
The unannounced fashion show took place at a secret venue with some of the most high-profile designers in attendance. Top models wore Kanye’s new collection, called Yzyszn9. One shirt worn by models and also sported by Kanye himself was a long-sleeve t-shirt that had Pope John Paul II on the front with the words “White Lives Matter” printed in a large font on the back.
The shirt is an overt reference to the Black Lives Matter movement that has grown in the United States and abroad. The movement started in 2013 but rose to prominence in 2020 when white police officers knelt on the neck of George Floyd until he was dead while taking him into custody on the street in front of shocked onlookers.
Many people try to promote a more neutral “All Lives Matter” movement in response to Black Lives Matter. Opponents point out that this misguided effort at equality only makes things worse. By trying to paint society as having already achieved a point where everyone was truly equal, it negates the acknowledgement of systemic racism that still exist in the US and much of the world. Doug Williford famously explained:
“If a co-worker comes to me upset and says ‘my father just died,’ a response of ‘everyone’s parents die,’ would be truthful but also hurtful and cruel in the moment. So when a friend speaks up in a time of obvious pain and hurt and says ‘Black lives matter,’ a response of ‘All lives matter,’ is truthful. But it’s hurtful and cruel in the moment.”
While the “All Lives Matter” slogan may be used naively, shirts adorned with “White Lives Matter” seem intentionally antagonistic for shock value. American activist and academic Marc Lamont Hill responded to Kanye West’s shirt with repulsion.
“Kanye West’s decision to wear a ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt is disgusting, dangerous, and irresponsible. Some of y’all will rush to defend him. You should ask yourselves why.”
Kanye has frequently been in the spotlight for erratic behaviour and beliefs as well as Twitter and Instagram meltdowns, but has been moving to the fringe right with his support of Donald Trump. He visited the ex-president at the White House in 2018 and is frequently seen wearing Trump’s iconic red MAGA hat. He also opined in an interview with TMZ that African-American slavery in the US was a choice.
- Skip Paris Fashion Week! Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” shirt at Paris Fashion Week
Tangmo defendant repays vow with 5-metre Ultraman figure
Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7
Thailand News Today | Prime minister’s achievements since coming back to the office
Revealed: the best rooftop bars in the world
Father & 2 year old son shot in Chiang Mai
Officials predict over 100,000 people at Pattaya International Fireworks Festival
Six-legged golden frog brings good fortune in northern Thailand
British Embassy Bangkok to hold a conference on tourism safety and security
Mother seeks justice after a monk slapped her son
Bangkok ranked one of top 5 expat cities
Woman abandons home after police ignore four burglaries
VIDEO: Brave citizens save delivery driver swept away by floods in northeast Thailand
Chiang Mai wakes up to a flooded city district
Japanese warned to take cover over North Korea missile test
5 suit tailors in Bangkok that’ll make you look dapper
Things to do in Bangkok that cost next to nothing (2022)
VIDEO: 500 year old Buddhist stupa collapses in Chiang Mai revealing hidden treasures
Thailand’s strange laws – 10 strange laws in Thailand
Is the dream over? China walks back Belt & Road ambitions
OnlyFans star sentenced to six years in prison in Myanmar
Thai baht plunges to 38 against US dollar for first time in 16 years
Woman’s body in luggage found floating in Mekong River
Thailand’s weak baht could have a silver lining in the tourism industry, THA says
Snitching on parking space hoggers could earn you 5,000 baht in Thailand
Canadian gangster in Phuket killing faces death penalty in Thailand
20 baht notes printed with errors, says Bank of Thailand
Thai lotto winners reward ghosts with pricey Japanese feast
Maya Bay reopens once again to the public
Thailand to extend Smart Visa scheme to draw talent
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Environment1 day ago
Maya Bay reopens once again to the public
-
Thailand1 day ago
Thailand’s cold season expected to hit in late October
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Anti-Prayut rallies expected across Bangkok
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Garbage in canals worsens flooding in Bangkok
-
Thailand1 day ago
Bank repossesses the wrong house in central Thailand
-
Chiang Mai1 day ago
River in Chiang Mai overflows, floods spread
-
Philippines1 day ago
Philippines offers attractive alternative to Thailand’s 10 year LTR visa
-
North East1 day ago
30 trail runners stuck in Isaan forest due to flash flood