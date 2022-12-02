Connect with us

Hot News

Driving licence point deductions starting next year in Thailand

Published

 on 

Driving licence point deductions will start next year in Thailand to help curb traffic violations and dangerous driving. Starting January 9, 2023, the Royal Thai Police and Land Transport Department will enforce the demerit point system. Each driving license holder will be given 12 points to start with but will be deducted for each violation they are caught committing.

The point deductions are divided into four levels, depending on the severity of the violation. According to Thai PBS World, one point will be deducted for those caught using a cell phone while driving, not wearing a helmet on a motorcycle, exceeding the speed limit, not wearing a seatbelt, riding a motorcycle on the pavement, not giving way to emergency vehicles, reckless driving, failing to stop for pedestrians at zebra crossings, driving without a license plate or with the plate covered and not showing the road tax sign.

Two points will be deducted for driving on the wrong side of the road, failing to stop at traffic lights, and driving on a suspended license.

Three points will be deducted if drivers are found to commit a hit and run, are driving without due attention and care, and are incompetent.

A maximum of four points will be deducted from a driving license if the driver is found to be drunk driving, or driving while under the influence of narcotics and driving without regard to others’ safety.

Other offences will see one point deducted, such as driving with unpaid traffic tickets, failing to produce a driving license when asked by police, failing to obey traffic signs, parking in a no-parking zone, and not staying in the correct lane while driving.

Those drivers who have all 12 points deducted will have their driver’s licenses suspended for 90 days. If they choose to continue to drive on a suspended license, then they may face jail time of three months or a fine of 100,000 baht. If a driver has their license suspended three times in three years, they will have all of their licenses revoked upon a fourth suspension.

Although points can be taken away for the listed behaviours, the points will be returned after one year. But, if only six points remain, the driver can attend a training course to restore their points. The training courses will be arranged by the Land Transport Department.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Hot News42 seconds ago

Driving licence point deductions starting next year in Thailand
Hot News18 mins ago

US singer Kanye West sparks outrage after saying he loves Nazis and admires Hitler
Video13 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Actress Forex 3D scammer released on bail after 3 months behind bars
Sponsored21 hours ago

Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
Crime13 hours ago

Big Joke seizes Tuhao’s private jet in Hua Hin
Phuket13 hours ago

Phuket officials once again report finding no human trafficking on fishing boats
Thailand14 hours ago

South Korea increases quota of Thai workers next year
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Tourism14 hours ago

Indian pervs arrested after harassing tourist in Mumbai
Vietnam14 hours ago

Province in Vietnam boosting tourism with its rich culture
Thailand14 hours ago

Teen girl’s ID card request denied as she doesn’t look like her mother
Crime14 hours ago

Body of missing woman found tied to water pump in western Thailand
South Korea15 hours ago

NZ suitcase murders go to court
Thailand15 hours ago

Chinese gangs in Thailand take another hit as “Tony” falls
Pollution15 hours ago

Environmental police arrest 7 over illegal dumping in Bangkok
Crime15 hours ago

Pattaya Police warn city’s taxi riders to behave after sexual assault case
Press Room16 hours ago

Thai-Italian Business Summit highlights the importance of a shared vision
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending