World
Adidas drops partnership with Kanye West over anti-Semitic hate speech
Adidas has cut ties with rapper Kanye West, or Ye, after his espousal of anti-Semitic comments on Twitter and outrageous interview on the matter.
In an interview a few days ago, Kanye said, “I can say anti-Semitic sh*t and Adidas can’t drop me. I can say anti-Semitic things and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what? Now what?”
In response, Adidas pulled all products in Kanye’s Yeezy x Adidas collection with immediate effect and ended their partnership with the rapper.
The world-famous sportswear brand made a statement last night…
“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism or any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect, and fairness.
“After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”
The brand said it will make a yearly net loss of 250 million euros by cutting ties with Kanye. Apparently, Kanye will no longer have billionaire status as a result of the terminated partnership.
Kanye has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, leading some fans to argue that he is suffering from mental health issues and is not a criminal.
However, being one of the most famous musicians in the world, Kanye is influential whether he is ill or not. Hate speech, including online hate speech, is proven to encourage real-life acts of violence, which is why it cannot be tolerated.
The impact of Kanye’s hateful anti-Semitic comments was exemplified by a group of neo-nazis, who recently hung a huge banner over a highway in Los Angeles which read…
“KANYE IS RIGHT ABOUT THE JEWS”
The neo-nazis held up a nazi-salute, which is a greeting gesture used during the Holocaust to signal obedience to former Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler, who was responsible for the systemic genocide of around six million Jews between 1941-45 during World War II. The gesture is illegal in Germany.
Kanye has been in the spotlight for some time, most recently for wearing a “White Lives Matter” at Paris Fashion Week.
Both Instagram and Twitter suspended Kanye’s accounts over his espousals of hate speech, which violate their rules and ethics.
On Tuesday, Gap ended their partnership with Kanye and shut down the YeezyGap website. In a statement, Gap said…
“Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated… We are partnering with organisations that combat hate and discrimination.”
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
61 year old man beaten to death at Bangkok train station
Investigators find note from gunman after US school shooting
Millionaire? Pfft! Indonesia’s second-home visa is for billionaires
BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
Adidas drops partnership with Kanye West over anti-Semitic hate speech
Tourists in Surat Thani & Trat warned to beware of jellyfish
Police detain SWAT officer who fled after nightclub shooting in southern Thailand
Thailand scoops best costume at Miss Grand International
Beautiful nature near Bangkok to visit when you need to recharge
Police seize 263 guns in 15 days in southern Thailand
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
Long weekend in Thailand draws tourists to natural sites
9 year old boy shot dead while working in cornfield
Drunk Chonburi FC goalie kills 1 and injures 1 in car crash
Thailand ramps up airport checks for Ebola
Muay Thai Gyms in Bangkok for an authentic experience
Useful Thai phrases every visitors in Thailand should know
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
The coolest bars in Pattaya to drink and hang out
Beautiful nature near Bangkok to visit when you need to recharge
Flaming hot: toxic spicy noodles recalled
Tourism officials plan Loy Krathong events for 6 Thai provinces
A naked burglar robs 8 houses & tries to rape a young girl
Thai baht plummets even further against US dollar
Bangkok shopping mall will free Bua Noi the captive gorilla for 30 million baht
Pattaya clubs and police deny allegations of bribes
VIDEO: Sex doll consecration ceremony infuriates Buddhism officials in Myanmar
Thai teen, 19, gets engaged to 56 year old woman
AirAsia X expands medium-haul routes from Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cultural Activities22 hours ago
Useful Thai phrases every visitors in Thailand should know
-
Food3 hours ago
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
-
Property News20 hours ago
Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand
-
Best of3 hours ago
Beautiful nature near Bangkok to visit when you need to recharge
-
Thailand4 days ago
Flaming hot: toxic spicy noodles recalled
-
Thailand1 day ago
Tourism officials plan Loy Krathong events for 6 Thai provinces
-
Crime21 hours ago
A naked burglar robs 8 houses & tries to rape a young girl
-
Crime21 hours ago
Pattaya clubs and police deny allegations of bribes
Recent comments: