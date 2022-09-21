Connect with us

Hot News

Alleged Ukrainian torture victims come forward to testify

Published

 on 

After Ukraine’s military advance north of Kharkiv this month, evidence of torture has been allegedly uncovered. Ukrainian police and prosecutors have reportedly taken over the border town of Kozacha Lopan, forcing Russian troops back across the border. Now, an investigation has been launched over alleged war crimes.

The small town was previously occupied by a pro-Russia militia, with alleged torture victims now stepping forward to offer their testimony. District war crimes prosecutor Kateryna Shevtsova told AFP that those who worked in the Russian militia as so-called policemen are now known.

“Measures for bringing them to justice will be taken in the coming days. Most of them were locals.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has labelled the forces as “murderers” and “torturers” with Moscow claiming the alleged war crimes are nothing but “lies.”

The town of Kozacha Lopan is situated on the main rail line just south of the international border from Russia to the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. It was reportedly one of the first towns to fall after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Now, as the investigation looms, the situation remains tense as sounds of shell fire remain. Kozacha Lopan is currently under the control of Ukrainian forces as Shevtsova hastens her investigation.

“Today we conducted an inspection of basements, where, as we all know from the evidence, people were tortured. This is all confirmed. Just before that, we inspected the building where the so-called People’s Police were based. In this building, there is a basement where people were tortured.”

Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin says Russia will do everything it can to bring the war to an end “as soon as possible,” despite a top US general remarking that the war isn’t going well for Moscow. More alleged war crimes have also been uncovered as a mass burial site was found in the key city of Izyum. The site allegedly contained 440 graves.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Transport1 second ago

VIDEO: Taxi drivers fistfight over customers at Phuket shop
Drugs3 mins ago

Thailand’s drugs operation with Korea hailed a success
Visa18 mins ago

Malaysia launches new cheaper, easier digital nomad visa
Sponsored5 hours ago

5 reasons why Thailand educators shouldn’t miss Bett Asia in Bangkok this year
Guides36 mins ago

10 unique Thai superstitions for the curious
Insurgency44 mins ago

Roadside bomb blast kills police officer and injures four more in southern Thailand
Southeast Asia44 mins ago

Southeast Asia’s traffickers are targeting the young and tech savvy
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand1 hour ago

2 Vietnamese pickpockets arrested in Bangkok
Thailand2 hours ago

Foreigner’s ad looking for highly paid Thai girlfriend attracts hundreds of applicants
Weather2 hours ago

Extreme mud roads not enough to stop commuting teachers
Tourism2 hours ago

Cambodian officials consider new border pass scheme for Thais to Siem Reap
Thailand2 hours ago

212 million baht budget for foreign films shot in Thailand
Crime3 hours ago

Customer masturbates in front of delivery driver in central Thailand
Thailand3 hours ago

Patient info found on pancake wrapping in Chon Buri
Crime3 hours ago

Six more sought in kidnapping and beating of teen boy
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand lifts ban on foreigners with Covid from visiting
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending