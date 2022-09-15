Germany reveals Putin blames Ukraine for confict

The German Chancellor Olaf Scholz revealed yesterday that Russian President Vladimir Putin still blames Ukraine for the conflict between the two former Soviet states.

Scholz called Putin on Tuesday to ask him to withdraw his troops from Ukraine and reenter negotiations to find a solution to the crisis which is having a domino effect on the world’s economy. But the 64 year old German politician reported that the Russian president does not believe the invasion of Ukraine is a mistake.

Scholz said…

“The withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine would be the only way for peace to have a chance in the region.”

The Kremlin still believes Ukraine is at fault for continued violence and reiterated false claims about the Black Sea deal.

Scholz defended himself against criticism for talking with Putin but insisted the world needs to find a diplomatic solution to the war.

“It is right to speak with each other and to say what there is to say on this subject.”

The German chancellor also defended his decision to send weapons to Ukraine but made it known they would not be supplying anymore, much to the chagrin of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, criticised Germany for not sending more weapons.

Kuleba appealed on Twitter for “more military support to liberate people and save them from genocide.”

“Not a single rational argument on why these weapons cannot be supplied, only abstract fears and excuses. What is Berlin afraid of that Kyiv is not?”

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been involved in a car crash yesterday.

Zelensky’s escort Sergii Nykyforov revealed a car collided with the presidential vehicle but didn’t suffer from any serious injuries.

“The president was examined by a doctor and no serious injuries were found.”

The car’s driver was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital for a checkup.

Nykyforov said police were investigating the incident.

