Search for missing dog turns into scandal as cheque reward valid only in 2125

Petch Petpailin Tuesday, January 7, 2025
291 2 minutes read
Photo via Facebook/ อาสาปทุม

A dramatic turn of events unfolded when a cheque reward offered to someone for locating a missing dog and returning it to its owner was discovered to be invalid for 100 years, with a date of maturity set for 2125.

The Thai woman, Kluay, took to social media to share a missing poster of her pet dog, Thong Dee. The dog had run away from her home in the central province of Pathum Thani on December 31. She suspected that Thong Dee had been frightened by the sound of fireworks during the New Year’s Eve countdown.

Kluay stated that Thong Dee had a surgical wound on his back and the right side of his body. She urged anyone who found the dog to contact her and to avoid hurting him. Initially, she offered a reward of 20,000 baht for his safe return.

Kluay also informed the public that she intended to take legal action against her maid, whom she blamed for negligence that led to Thong Dee’s disappearance.

Despite widespread assistance from netizens, Kluay was unable to locate Thong Dee. She subsequently increased the reward to 50,000 baht. This significant amount motivated a 35 year old Thai woman named Wisa to search for the missing dog.

Woman finds missing dog but unable to claim reward
Photo via Facebook/ อาสาปทุม

Cheque not valid

Wisa eventually found Thong Dee, contacted Kluay, and cared for the dog for nearly nine hours until Kluay arrived to collect him. However, Kluay did not give the promised reward to Wisa, claiming that Wisa was not the first person to find the dog. According to Kluay, the dog had initially been found by a worker at a barbecue restaurant.

The restaurant worker later explained that she had seen the dog at the restaurant, where it had hidden for a few days after December 31. Her employer contacted Kluay, but since no one came to take the dog, it eventually left the restaurant.

Missing dog sparks drama in Pathum Thani over cheue reward invalid
Wisa, the person who found the dog. | Photo via Matichon

During an interview on the Hon Krasae news programme, Kluay ultimately agreed to issue a cheque for 20,000 baht. However, she gave it to the owner of the barbecue restaurant, who pledged to share the money with Wisa. Additionally, the restaurant owner promised to donate 30,000 baht to a charity supporting dogs in need.

Thai woman offers invalid cheue reward to a person who finds her missing dog
The owner of the dog, Kluay. | Photo via YouTube/ โหนกระแส [Hone-Krasae] official
Unfortunately, the host of the news programme, Kanchai Kamnerdploy, later revealed on his Facebook page that the cheque issued by Kluay could only used in 100 years, in 2125. Kluay has yet to clarify the matter and there have been no further updates.

