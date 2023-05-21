Teen lures minors into swinger sex trade, gets caught at Bangkok hotel

Photo by Sanook.

Thai authorities apprehended a 17 year old male suspected of being involved in a child prostitution ring in the heart of Bangkok. The suspect allegedly lured male and female minors to sell sexual services in a “swinging” fashion. A background check revealed the suspect had been caught in a human trafficking case previously.

Police Colonel Theerasak Janthraphiphat, head of the Bangkok Civil Division, together with Deputy Police Lieutenant Colonel Piyarat Wessakoson, directed Police Lieutenant Colonel Jakree Nareepon, head investigator of the Civil Division, to lead a team to arrest the suspect. They managed to capture him at a hotel on Ban Phan Thom Street in the Phranakorn district of Bangkok, along with three other male individuals.

The Civil Division in Bangkok received a tip from an undercover informant that the suspect was secretly offering child prostitution services involving minors under 18 years old at the mentioned hotel. The authorities devised an entrapment plan, pretending to purchase sexual services via Facebook. They reached an agreement for 700 baht per person, as well as an additional 1,500 baht for arranging the service providers.

Upon reaching the predetermined meeting time, the undercover informant went to the hotel accompanied by police officers who discreetly monitored the area. They discovered four service providers between the ages of 14 and 19 engaging in “swinging” or group sex activities with the suspect. The officers subsequently identified themselves and detained all involved individuals for further questioning.

During the initial investigation, the suspect confessed to the charges, admitting that the profits from such activities were spent on personal and leisure expenses.

The background check revealed that the suspect had faced prior charges of human trafficking. Consequently, he was handed over to the Chana Songkhram Police Station for legal proceedings.

Follow us on :













Sex trafficking is a major issue in Thailand, including the trafficking of minors.

Last week, two individuals were arrested and charged with human trafficking following a raid on a karaoke bar in Warin Chamrap district of the northeast Ubon Ratchathani province. The suspects faced charges of collusion in human trafficking for procuring girls under 18 years old into prostitution and related offences.