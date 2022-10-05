Thailand
Thai actress believes she was drugged on BTS train
Thai actress Chatchaya “Sara” Charoenchan filed a complaint with the police last week after she fainted on the Bangkok BTS train. Sara believes she was possibly spiked with a drug somehow.
The 23 year old actress informed the media that the incident happened on the morning of Thursday, September 30 while she was on her way to take an exam at university.
The train was crowded, it was raining outside, and she felt comfortable until she stepped off the train. She couldn’t breathe and wanted to vomit.
Sara took off her face to be sick but then suddenly lost consciousness. She woke up to see passengers and train staff taking care of her.
She was rushed to hospital where a doctor explained there were two possible reasons for her fainting. She did not get enough sleep, or she was drugged by a criminal.
Sara notified Bang Sue Police Station and requested access to the security cameras at the BTS stations and inside the train to see if there was any skullduggery.
The young actress, who starred in the TV show Beauty & the Babes Season 3, wants to thank all the passengers and staff who helped her. She also wants to warn others, especially women, to be careful while using public transport.
Some netizens commented that she may have fainted because of a lack of air. Public transport in Bangkok is always crowded during rush hour. Others believe the actress might have been exhausted from the intense study before her exam.
Police made known they are looking into the incident.
