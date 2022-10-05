Connect with us

Thailand

Thai actress believes she was drugged on BTS train

Published

 on 

Photo by Moody Man via Flickr and Instagram @sarachatchaya

Thai actress Chatchaya “Sara” Charoenchan filed a complaint with the police last week after she fainted on the Bangkok BTS train. Sara believes she was possibly spiked with a drug somehow.

The 23 year old actress informed the media that the incident happened on the morning of Thursday, September 30 while she was on her way to take an exam at university.

The train was crowded, it was raining outside, and she felt comfortable until she stepped off the train. She couldn’t breathe and wanted to vomit.

Sara took off her face to be sick but then suddenly lost consciousness. She woke up to see passengers and train staff taking care of her.

She was rushed to hospital where a doctor explained there were two possible reasons for her fainting. She did not get enough sleep, or she was drugged by a criminal.

Sara notified Bang Sue Police Station and requested access to the security cameras at the BTS stations and inside the train to see if there was any skullduggery.

The young actress, who starred in the TV show Beauty & the Babes Season 3, wants to thank all the passengers and staff who helped her. She also wants to warn others, especially women, to be careful while using public transport.

Some netizens commented that she may have fainted because of a lack of air. Public transport in Bangkok is always crowded during rush hour. Others believe the actress might have been exhausted from the intense study before her exam.

Police made known they are looking into the incident.

  • Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2022-10-05 11:04
22 minutes ago, Thaiger said: Sara believes she was possibly spiked with a drug somehow. Spiked how, exactly? And whats the purpose? More likely an attention seeking lady making a public drama.
Haole.TH
2022-10-05 11:28
"rushed to hospital where a doctor explained there were two possible reasons for her fainting" Why didn't the Dr do a blood test to see what she might have been "spiked" with?  The results might explain how she was "spiked"…
janchangtha
2022-10-05 11:51
If I "took off my face to be sick" I'm sure I would lose consciousness, too. Does anyone ever proofread the articles before posting them? Probably not.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand2 mins ago

VIDEO: PM Prayut gives army veteran a haircut in northeast Thailand
Travel13 mins ago

10 Underrated places to visit in Thailand
Best of30 mins ago

Experienced tattoo studios in Bangkok to get your next tattoo
Sponsored3 hours ago

Starting a business and obtaining SMART Visa in Thailand is easy with Startup Booster
ASEAN38 mins ago

ASEAN summit in November excludes Burmese junta again
Bangkok1 hour ago

Construction work is Bangkok’s most dangerous job
Bangkok1 hour ago

Hundreds of water pumps installed for floods in Bangkok and nearby provinces
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Transport1 hour ago

Phuket taxis fined for yet another fight in front of customers
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai actress believes she was drugged on BTS train
Thailand2 hours ago

French President Macron accepts invitation to APEC meeting in Thailand
Drugs2 hours ago

Danish heroin smuggler dies in Klong Prem Prison
Crime2 hours ago

Police patrol Pattaya Beach looking for guns, booze, prostitutes
Video2 hours ago

Bangkok Ranked Top 5 Expat Cities to Live and Work 2022 | GMT
Phuket2 hours ago

Phuket Vegetarian Festival wraps up
Sporting Activities3 hours ago

Asian Winter Games 2029 to be held in Saudi Arabian futuristic city
Hot News4 hours ago

China warns US with display of aircraft killer nuclear missiles
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending