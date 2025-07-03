The colours of Thai taxis, what do they mean?

If you’ve spent any time in Bangkok, chances are that you’ve noticed a fleet of Thai taxis, each marked by its own distinctive colours, whether it be hot pink, green-yellow, electric blue, or any shade in between.

But what do they mean? At first glance, it may seem like a marketing ploy to make their vehicles stand out more, but in reality, it’s part of a smart system used to identify who owns the vehicle and how it operates. Here’s what those bright hues really mean and why they matter.

What do the taxi colours in Thailand mean?

Thai taxis use colour as a visual identification system, with each colour combination signalling whether a cab is privately owned or part of a company fleet. This system makes it easier for passengers, regulators, and drivers to know who’s behind the wheel.

Solid-colour taxis often belong to companies or cooperatives. Each group has its signature shade, with a few common colour combinations that you might have seen before:

Yellow with green text: Samakkhi Tham Co-op

Samakkhi Tham Co-op Blue with white text: Thai Taxi Co-op

Thai Taxi Co-op Pink with white text: Sammitr Taxi Co-op

Sammitr Taxi Co-op Orange with white text: Bowon Taxi Co-op

If you haven’t seen all of these before, we certainly don’t blame you. But the famous two-tone green-yellow taxis are definitely unmissable, and chances are, you’ve ridden in them before. These taxis are privately owned and operated by individual drivers, all licensed by the Department of Land Transport.

In Thailand, private taxis can only be registered to one person. That means each two-tone cab is essentially a small business run by a single driver. In this case, you’re not dealing with a big fleet, just one person and their trusty cab.

Why not make all taxis the same colour?

While it may look chaotic, the colour-coded system actually has practical benefits. It helps:

Passengers quickly identify if a cab is a company vehicle or privately owned.

Authorities keep track of different operators.

Drivers avoid confusion over duplicate vehicle registrations.

In other words, what seems like a riot of colour is a clever way to keep Thailand’s massive taxi network organised. It may seem a bit confusing at first, but keep your eyes peeled and you’ll start noticing all the colour-coded systems at play.

What about Grab or Bolt drivers?

But do note that this colour coding system does not necessarily apply to taxis from ride-hailing applications such as Bolt or Grab because regulations for these services differ from those of traditional metered taxis.

Drivers in these platforms are also self-employed and own their vehicles, which can be registered with ride-hailing applications.

Before we part ways, here’s a helpful tip to always keep in mind: No matter which colour you choose, always check that the taxi meter is switched on before your journey begins.