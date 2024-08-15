Japan invited to supercharge Thailand’s Red Line railway network

Published: 16:53, 15 August 2024
In a strategic move to bolster Thailand’s railway infrastructure, the Ministry of Transport extended an invitation to Japanese companies to invest in the extension networks of the Red Line electric train system.

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit welcomed the newly appointed Japanese ambassador, Otaka Masato, during a media briefing yesterday, August 14, highlighting the potential for enhanced transport cooperation between the two nations.

During the meeting, both parties delved into the ongoing and future collaborative railway projects between Thailand and Japan. The Ministry of Transport sought Japanese assistance in maintaining the Red Line suburban railway, emphasising the need for companies with advanced railway technology and efficient maintenance expertise. Minister Suriya also proposed investment opportunities for Japan in the Red Line railway’s extension projects.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is currently preparing plans and documentation for three critical extension routes: the Taling Chan-Salaya route (14.8 kilometres), the Taling Chan-Siriraj Hospital route (5.7 kilometres), and the Rangsit-Thammasat University route in Pathum Thani (8.84 kilometres). Minister Suriya announced that upon completion of these preparations, Japan’s railway industry would be invited to consider investment options.

The transport minister also emphasised Thailand’s commitment to expanding the successful Automated Guideway Transit (AGT) system of the Gold Line electric train to other lines, including the Brown, Grey, and Dark Blue lines. Furthermore, Suriya expressed his gratitude for Japan’s involvement in several projects, such as the development of the Bang Sue Smart City Plan in collaboration with Japan’s Urban Renaissance Agency (UR), the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP), and the SRT Electric Train Co Ltd.

Highlighting the robust bilateral cooperation, Minister Suriya mentioned the ongoing collaboration between Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism and Thailand’s Highways Department, the Department of Rural Roads, and the Expressway Authority of Thailand. This partnership is underlined by numerous discussions and site visits, signalling a promising future for Thailand’s rail network, reported Bangkok Post.

