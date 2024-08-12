Bangkok residents urge SRT to allocate Makkasan land for housing

Picture of Phaya Thai Airport Link courtesy of Atmind

Residents near the railway in Bangkok’s Phaya Thai district are calling on the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) to allocate 10% of its 500-rai Makkasan land to them before commencing a high-speed rail project connecting three airports.

The high-speed rail will link Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan, and U-Tapao Airport in Rayong. Last March, the Cabinet approved a housing development plan for low-income residents affected by the rail project.

The initiative will be undertaken by the SRT, the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, and the Community Organisation Development Institute. Chao Kerdaree, leader of the Bun Romsai community in Phetchaburi Soi 5, highlighted that over 100 households in his community will be impacted by the airport link project.

He noted that most residents, who came from rural areas and work odd jobs in the city, lack access to affordable housing. Some have been squatting on SRT land for as long as 60 years.

The residents are now appealing to the SRT to relocate them to another plot of SRT land in Makkasan, said Chao.

“We are lower-income workers, we do not know where we should move to so we urge SRT to allocate about 10% of the SRT’s 500-rai Makkasan land for us to live there legally. We are willing to pay rent at a low price.”

Monetary compensation

Jiraporn Phumpanya, President of the Railway Community behind Decha Hospital in Phaya Thai, mentioned that approximately 87 households in her community are awaiting monetary compensation from the SRT to relocate. She also expressed hope that their move to the Makkasan land could happen within this year.

“If we were to move to a new leased land belonging to the SRT in the Makkasan area, we would like state agencies to establish a community because it would give us the right to assistance from many [city] agencies.”

The residents’ request comes as the SRT prepares to develop a high-speed rail system aimed at improving connectivity between the three airports, which is expected to boost economic activity and ease transportation woes in the region. However, the project has raised concerns among local communities who fear displacement without adequate support or relocation options.

In response to these concerns, the government has proposed a plan that involves collaboration between various agencies to ensure that affected residents receive proper housing and assistance.

The SRT’s involvement in this plan is crucial, given its role in managing the land and overseeing the development of the rail project.

By allocating a portion of the Makkasan land for housing, the SRT would provide a viable solution for displaced residents, allowing them to remain within the city and continue their livelihoods.

The move would also demonstrate a commitment to addressing the social impact of infrastructure projects, balancing development with the needs of vulnerable communities.

As the high-speed rail project progresses, the focus will remain on ensuring that those affected by the development are not left behind. The collaboration between the SRT, government agencies, and community leaders will be essential in achieving a fair and equitable outcome for all parties involved.