Buriram residents fear digital wallet could be axed after PM ousted

Buriram residents and local vendors are increasingly anxious following the Thai Constitutional Court’s surprise decision to oust Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. The major concern is the potential scrapping of the 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme, a key economic boost initiative from the Pheu Thai Party.

The Buriram municipal market is buzzing with worry as many dread that the much-anticipated digital wallet scheme, seen as a vital economic lifeline, might be cancelled with the change in leadership. This unease is compounded by the area’s already precarious economic situation, where soaring living costs are making everyday life a struggle.

Locals are also frustrated with the previous administration, feeling that it failed to tackle economic problems or enhance their quality of life. According to local media, there’s a belief that Srettha’s government was more preoccupied with political squabbles and personal issues, like debates over cannabis, rather than delivering practical solutions to economic woes.

One vendor made known his fears.

“It’s disheartening to see the government embroiled in political conflicts while we struggle to make ends meet. We need real solutions to the rising living costs, not debates on personal morals.”

There is a cautious hope among the community that new leadership might bring about positive change. Another resident urged the incoming administration to prioritise economic recovery and address the pressing needs of the people more effectively.

“Whoever takes office next needs to focus on the economy. We need measures that will actually help us in our daily lives.”

This sentiment is echoed by citizens from various provinces, who also expressed concern over the potential cancellation of the digital wallet scheme. Another Buriram resident hopes that the new prime minister will introduce serious measures to stimulate the local economy, reported Pattaya News.

“We were counting on the digital wallet scheme to give our economy a much-needed boost. It’s crucial for the new leader to implement policies that will help us recover economically.”

As the nation awaits the appointment of a new prime minister, the focus remains on how the incoming leader will address these economic concerns and whether the 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme will be preserved or replaced with other initiatives aimed at economic recovery.