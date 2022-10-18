Connect with us

Transport

Change in plane direction surprises Bangkok residents

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Aero Thai explains the direction change causing low-flying planes over Bangkok. (via Nation)

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s… it’s… oh, wait, it *is* a plane. Residents in Bangkok have been complaining about a sudden increase in commercial planes buzzing low over their homes. Now they finally have an explanation for why they are seeing all these low planes – an airport direction change.

The Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (AEROTHAI), the agency operating under the Ministry of Transport that is in charge of air traffic control in the country explained the surprising change in flight patterns. As it turns out, Thailand’s cold season has started, and with it, the direction of the wind changes while gusts also strengthen.

With the change of airflow, Thailand’s two airports, the main hub Suvarnabhumi Airport and the low-cost secondary hub, Don Mueang International Airport, have swapped the direction for planes taking off and landing on their runways. The switch took place on Saturday and Nation Thailand reported that people quickly began to notice.

With the direction exchange, Bangkok residents will be much more likely to see low-flying planes passing through the downtown skyline according to AEROTHAI, the country’s air traffic regulators since 1948. People caught off guard by the influx of aircraft low in the sky should know that, like daylight savings time in reverse, the runway directions switch at the onset of winter and return to normal in February.

The switch is a necessary safety precaution for planes as they battle winds that change direction and pick up speed in the winter months. The prevailing northeasterly winds get stronger, blowing up to 10 to 15 knots, which is about 20 to 30 kilometres per hour, and change their course.

Don Mueang International Airport swapped out runways for safety, pausing flight traffic on Runway 21 and activating it on Runway 03. Authorities note that if winds fall below 18 kilometres per hour consistently, Aero Thai will evaluate whether or not to switch takeoff and landing directions back to their normal configuration.

For more information on Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Philippines1 min ago

Silly anti-cheating masks in university go viral
Thailand1 hour ago

Drug dealing police spy says he gets rewarded with drugs
Crime1 hour ago

WANTED: Soldier put away for selling meth escapes from prison in northern Thailand
Sponsored1 day ago

Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach unveils senior leadership team
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand News Today | TAT Governor: Save on Electric Bills, Fly to Thailand Instead
Pattaya1 hour ago

5 men allegedly open fire at Pattaya pool villa
Transport2 hours ago

Change in plane direction surprises Bangkok residents
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Guides2 hours ago

Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
Ask an Agent2 hours ago

The truth behind ‘rental guaranteed returns’ in Thailand
Crime2 hours ago

Serial thief blames prison friends for planning robberies
Thailand2 hours ago

Plan to push Pattalung into world’s top green destinations
Crime2 hours ago

Pattaya’s latest gold thief flees to Sri Racha
Thailand3 hours ago

50,000 chickens drown in flood at farm in central Thailand
World3 hours ago

Australia flip-flops on past decision around Israel’s capital
China3 hours ago

China Southern Airlines ready for Bangkok takeoff
Health4 hours ago

UN Ambassador Princess Sirindhorn advocates food and equality
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending