Thai AirAsia launches new routes from Bangkok to Bangladesh and India

Low-cost airline Thai AirAsia announced plans to launch direct routes from Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport to Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh and to Lucknow in northern India.

The airline’s Bangkok – Dhaka service will operate four times per week commencing November 24, 2022.

The flight will depart from Don Mueang at 11pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays and arrive in Dhaka at 12.25am local time the next day.

The route from Dhaka to Bangkok will depart at 12.55am on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays and arrive at Don Mueang at 4.20am.

Tickets for the Bangkok – Dhaka route start from 3,630 baht one-way and can be booked through the AirAsia website.

The Bangkok – Lucknow service will fly three times per week, beginning December 4, 2022. The flight will depart Don Mueang at 8.10pm on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays and arrive in Lucknow at 10.35pm local time.

Thai AirAsia’s flight from Lucknow to Don Mueang will depart at 11.20pm on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays and arrive in Bangkok at 4.40am the next day.

Tickets on the Bangkok – Lucknow route start at 4,380 baht one-way and can be booked through the AirAsia website.

Chief Executive Officer of AirAsia Thailand Santisuk Klongchaiya said…

“The travel appetite has improved since COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed. The South Asian markets have grown rapidly in the recent period and AirAsia now operates six routes to the region, flying Don Mueang to Kolkata, Kochi, Jaipur, Bangalore and Chennai in India and to Maldives. All of the routes have been well received, especially by Indian travelers who have been connecting across Thailand.

“Data from the Tourism Authority of Thailand show the fast growing number of tourists from India and South Asia have so far visited Thailand this year and the inflow is expected to continue into 2023.

“Dhaka and Lucknow are new and exciting destinations AirAsia will be flying direct to for the first time with these additions. On top of attracting tourists to Thailand, the unique and magnificent architecture of these two cities should make them another popular aspiration for avid Thai travelers looking for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

The airline’s Suvarnabhumi counterpart, Thai AirAsia X, will launch two new direct routes to Australia in December. The airline will fly from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport to both Melbourne and Sydney, commencing December 1 and 2 this year, respectively.