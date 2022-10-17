Bangkok could hit lows of 15°C by end of October

Connect with us

Time to invest in a wooly sweater or two as Bangkok is transitioning into ‘winter.’ By the end of the month, the temperature in the capital could hit lows of 15 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department. 

Yesterday, a chill was felt in the capital for the first time in a long time, reaching lows of 22 degrees Celsius. The department expects the temperature to continually drop over the next 10 days, before Thailand officially enters ‘winter,’ or ‘cold season,’ on the last Sunday of October.

The department expects winter in Thailand to last longer than usual this year. It will be “cold” until mid-February 2023. January will be the coldest month, which is a nice time to travel to northern Thailand, suggests the department. 

“Looking at last year’s winter statistics, there was a period of 10 days when the temperature continually dropped. This year, the same thing is expected to happen in Bangkok over a period of more than 10 days. 

“The temperature in some areas will hit lows of 17 degrees Celsius and as low as 15 degrees Celsius in some areas. 

“So this year, people in Bangkok should prepare to wear two layers of winter clothes to keep warm. We have not had such a cold winter in many years.”

In northern and northeast Thailand, high-altitude areas such as mountain tops will experience very cold weather. Many areas will experience frost in the mornings and strong winds, said the department.

Without downpours of rain clearing away the dust, the problem of PM2.5 pollution in Bangkok will worsen in winter. You can prevent health problems caused by PM2.5 pollution by wearing an N95 mask and by purchasing an air purifier for your home. 

Thailand’s winter is synonymous with Thailand’s tourist ‘High Season.’ Tourists prefer less rain and warm, but not sweltering, temperatures.

 

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger.

