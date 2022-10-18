Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok

There’s probably nothing better than eating as much food as you want for one (very affordable) price. That’s why we love a good all-you-can-eat barbeque buffet restaurant, and luckily, there are plenty across Bangkok. As soon as the grills are lit, a parade of foods emerges for a fun, interactive DIY experience that is perfect in a group setting. Some restaurants specialise in Korean-style barbeque, while others offer a fantastic moo kata experience. Either way, the restaurants serve up fresh meats and vegetables that you can cook exactly to your liking.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect place to eat with your family, a group of friends, or a special someone, here is the best barbeque buffet in Bangkok that’ll make both your taste buds and your stomach happy. Plus, they won’t break the bank!

Best Beef

Opening Hours: Monday – Friday, 15:00 – 00:00; Saturday – Sunday, 11:00 – 00:00

Address: 1490, 2 Sukhumvit Road, Khwaeng Phra Khanong, Khet Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

We’re not exaggerating when we say Best Beef is the most popular local barbeque buffet restaurant in Bangkok. Every day, from the second it opens, locals and foreigners alike line up to get a table here. The massive, partially open-air restaurant has a huge selection of food, from beef and pork to teriyaki chicken and all kinds of seafood. As the name suggests, the beef here is the best for the price. But don’t miss out on the seafood, especially the delicious river prawns. And if you’re feeling a bit adventurous, try a pork liver and an ox tongue.

An array of vegetables and cooked foods like french fries and chicken nuggets are available as well, so you’ll be spoilt for choice. Starting from 300 THB, you can savour everything you want, with no limit, for two hours. It’s a great place to be if you want to fill your stomach to its maximum capacity while socialising with friends and family without having to go broke.

Kosirae

Opening Hours: Daily, 11:30 – 22:00

Address: 97 99 Thong Lo Rd, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Kosirae is another popular Korean barbeque buffet in Bangkok. Located in the heart of Thonglor, it’s the go-to Korean barbeque restaurant for both locals and foreigners. Therefore, expect to wait a while to get seated, especially on weekends. But with the delicious food, attentive staff, and affordable price, it’s totally worth the long queue. The amount of banchan that hits the table all at once might be intimidating at first, but after the marinated meat and pork is served, you won’t be able to stop stuffing your mouth with delicious dishes until your 90-minute time limit is up.

For the sides, you can go with their famous bibimbap or head more towards Korean snacks with tteokbokki (rice cakes) or Korean pizza. If you’re a seafood lover, choose the all-you-can-eat seafood menu. It consists of an amazing selection of seafood dishes, like prawns and squids.

Palanchai BBQ

Opening Hours: Monday – Friday, 15:00 – 21:30; Saturday – Sunday, 12:00 – 21:30

Address: 136ถนน Chok Chai 4 Soi 54, Lat Phrao, Bangkok 10230

Planchai is another one of the locals’ favourite places in Bangkok. This place has been open for 23 years, and it’s still growing consistently. One of the main highlights that make people keep coming back again is the sauce that they use, which is made from sesame seeds. The mixture of garlic, lemon, and spice in the sauce makes it so tasty that it will leave you wanting more and more.

Locals have reviewed that the sauce tastes so unique that you can’t find something like this in other restaurants. Others have also said that the marinated grilled pork is very soft and non-sticky, making it very easy to swallow. According to locals, some of the seafood options there are amazing, and what’s highly recommended, there are crispy fried mussels and fried clams.

The restaurant is clean and modern, and you can choose whether you want to sit indoors with air conditioning or outdoors.

Seoul BBQ

Opening Hours: Daily, 11:00 – 22:00

Address: 54 Asok Montri Rd, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Seoul BBQ is a no-frills, casual Korean barbeque spot where you can eat spicy, mouthwatering goodness as much as you want. The menu features a wide range of traditional Korean dishes, from bibimbap and kimbap, as well as meats, pork, and seafood to grill yourself. The amount of sweet and savoury flavours of the meat, as well as the variety of banchan, is pleasantly overwhelming. Don’t forget to try the ssam style — wrapping your meat and some kimchi in lettuce — to eat like a pro. Pair the meaty feast with seaweed soup or stew as a palate cleanser. End your meal with the sweet Korean fish-shaped sandwich, Samanco.

Keep in mind that the all-you-can-eat barbeque buffet in Seoul BBQ is available for a minimum of 2 persons. Therefore, be sure to bring all your family and friends with you and have a great feast together.

AKA

Opening Hours: Daily, 10:30 – 21:30

Address: Many branches across Bangkok. Featured: CentralWorld, 4 Ratchaprasong Road, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Are you more into Japanese-style barbeque? Then AKA is the place to go. This barbeque buffet restaurant in Bangkok has a great selection of meat, pork, and seafood that you can grill yourself on a charcoal grill. There are three buffet options to choose from, including Meat Lover (399++ THB), Regular (599++ THB), and Premium (999++ THB). The Meat Lover option is enough if you want a casual barbeque dinner with friends. But if you want to take it to the next level, then we recommend trying the Premium option since it consists of more dishes for you to choose from. Moreover, it also consists of Australian wagyu brisket and Angus beef.

Oh, those sizzling sounds, those sweet smells of barbeque! Even thinking about these barbeque buffets in Bangkok makes our stomach growl.