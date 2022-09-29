Connect with us

Thailand

Airports of Thailand reports 200% increase in traffic at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Published

 on 

Thailand’s aviation industry is flying high, according to new data released by leading airport operator Airports of Thailand (AOT). Suvarnabhumi Airport has seen a 200% increase in traffic in the fiscal year 2022 when compared with the previous year.

Between October 2021 – August 2022, Suvarnabhumi facilitated 168,421 flights, which is a 58.36% increase from the previous fiscal year. 

During this period, 17.52 million passengers passed through Suvarnabhumi Airport, which is a 203.76% increase compared with the previous fiscal year.

Director of Suvarnabhumi Airport Kittipong Kittikachorn said…

“Since the world began to move on from the Covid-19 pandemic, travel has begun to ease up. As a result, the number of passengers on flights to Thailand has increased.”

AOT plans to implement the plan “Development Plan Phase 2” to accommodate up to 60 million passengers per year at Suvarnabhumi Airport. The current maximum capacity is around 45 million per year. 

The construction of a new runway at Suvarnabhumi Airport is 41.72% complete, according to AOT. The runway will join the airport’s two existing runways and boost flight capacity from 68 flights per hour to 94 flights per hour. 

Suvarnabhumi Airport has welcomed a total of 709.25 million passengers since it opened its doors on September 28, 2006. In 16 years, the airport has served 4.45 million flights.

AOT operates six airports, namely Suvarnabhumi Airport (Bangkok), Don Mueang International Airport, Phuket International Airport, Chiang Mai International Airport, Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai International Airport and Hat Yai International Airport.

Kittipong said…

“Over the course of 16 years of operations, Suvarnabhumi Airport has constantly developed to help the country’s economic recovery and serve alongside passengers to drive the economy and the aviation industry and the tourism of the country.”

Expansions are also planned at Don Mueang Airport and U-Tapao Airport.

SOURCE: Efinance Thai

  • Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand1 min ago

Thai woman says she will kill herself unless compensated
Pattaya56 mins ago

Free meals in Pattaya during Vegetarian Festival
Politics2 hours ago

No coup is being plotted in Thailand, insists Ministry of Defence
Sponsored22 hours ago

Segafredo Zanetti Coffee teamed up with Bangkok Airways and hosted “Bangkok Airways Surf Festival 2022”
Environment2 hours ago

“Billy” murder suspect reinstated at Kaeng Krachan NP
Thailand2 hours ago

Woman’s body in luggage found floating in Mekong River
Hot News3 hours ago

Nok Air cancels Nakhon Ratchasima-Chiang Mai flight routes
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Airports of Thailand reports 200% increase in traffic at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Entertainment3 hours ago

The tax returns don’t lie – Shakira prepares for court battle in Barcelona
Thailand3 hours ago

Thai mental health officials want psychiatric drugs listed as essential meds
Thailand3 hours ago

2 Thai knights in shining armour aid lost foreign child in Pattaya
Hot News3 hours ago

Chiang Mai’s famous giant panda turns 21 years old
Weather4 hours ago

Category 4 Hurricane Ian hits US state of Florida’s coast
Best of4 hours ago

5 suit tailors in Bangkok that’ll make you look dapper
Weather4 hours ago

Tropical Storm Noru hits northeast Thailand, 1 dead, 2 injured
Patong4 hours ago

American tourist allegedly assaulted outside Patong bar
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending