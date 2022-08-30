Connect with us

New direct bus from Don Mueang Airport to Pattaya

PHOTO: Bell Travel Service launches a bus from Don Mueang Airport to Pattaya. (via Bell Travel Service)

Budget punters rejoice – a new shuttle bus will now whisk people directly from Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok’s low-cost secondary airport, to the tourism and nightlife hub of Pattaya. The shuttle started trial runs earlier this month and, if successful, may usher in a chain of other convenience bus options from the popular airport, according to the Don Mueang Airport Deputy Director of Operations.

The bus service costs 350-baht for a one-way ride, taking travellers as they arrive in Bangkok straight from the airport to Pattaya. The trial run began on August 15 and the service will start with two round trips per day. The morning bus leaves Pattaya bright and early at 6am, at the Bell Travel Service Office on North Pattaya Road, and then departs Don Mueang at 10.30am. The afternoon journey has a shuttle bus departing from both Pattaya and Don Mueang Airport at 3pm.

The direct journey should take about two hours in each direction, while most public transport options now take three and a half to five hours since transfers are required so travellers often have to make a pit stop in Bangkok.

The shuttle is offered by Bell Travel Service and tickets can be purchased directly from their office at Don Mueang Airport in the Domestic Travel area by Gate 10 on the first floor, or by booking online at BellTravelService.com. The Deputy Director of Operations at the airport said Pattaya was recently voted by passengers to be the most popular destination for people arriving at Don Mueang.

Bell Travel already operates many shuttles between Suvarnabhumi Airport and Bangkok, and on August 22 they launched a new bus between BKK airport and Hua Hin once each day as well.

The deputy director said Don Mueang is currently welcoming 40,000 to 50,000 travellers each day, with those numbers expected to rise from October for high season, the majority of which hop on available public transport into Bangkok.

So far though, the new shuttle between the airport and Pattaya has seen low ridership, most likely because potential patrons have not yet heard about the bus. So spread the word and hopefully convenient bus service for this route and others will follow.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

