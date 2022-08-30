Tourism
New direct bus from Don Mueang Airport to Pattaya
Budget punters rejoice – a new shuttle bus will now whisk people directly from Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok’s low-cost secondary airport, to the tourism and nightlife hub of Pattaya. The shuttle started trial runs earlier this month and, if successful, may usher in a chain of other convenience bus options from the popular airport, according to the Don Mueang Airport Deputy Director of Operations.
The bus service costs 350-baht for a one-way ride, taking travellers as they arrive in Bangkok straight from the airport to Pattaya. The trial run began on August 15 and the service will start with two round trips per day. The morning bus leaves Pattaya bright and early at 6am, at the Bell Travel Service Office on North Pattaya Road, and then departs Don Mueang at 10.30am. The afternoon journey has a shuttle bus departing from both Pattaya and Don Mueang Airport at 3pm.
The direct journey should take about two hours in each direction, while most public transport options now take three and a half to five hours since transfers are required so travellers often have to make a pit stop in Bangkok.
The shuttle is offered by Bell Travel Service and tickets can be purchased directly from their office at Don Mueang Airport in the Domestic Travel area by Gate 10 on the first floor, or by booking online at BellTravelService.com. The Deputy Director of Operations at the airport said Pattaya was recently voted by passengers to be the most popular destination for people arriving at Don Mueang.
Bell Travel already operates many shuttles between Suvarnabhumi Airport and Bangkok, and on August 22 they launched a new bus between BKK airport and Hua Hin once each day as well.
The deputy director said Don Mueang is currently welcoming 40,000 to 50,000 travellers each day, with those numbers expected to rise from October for high season, the majority of which hop on available public transport into Bangkok.
So far though, the new shuttle between the airport and Pattaya has seen low ridership, most likely because potential patrons have not yet heard about the bus. So spread the word and hopefully convenient bus service for this route and others will follow.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
For more information on Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand sees more businesses go bankrupt over past 7 months
Thailand’s acting PM Prawit tells Thai police to clean their act up
Thai superstar Lisa wins K-Pop MTV Video Music Award
British International School, Phuket: Reflecting on 25 years of world-class education
New direct bus from Don Mueang Airport to Pattaya
Paradon the dolphin no ‘brotherly burden’ for Thai marine centre
Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #1 The Legend Thai Ads
Get freebies and special offers with this app launched by Tourism Authority of Thailand
Anti-Corruption Deputy Secretary-General fired for corruption
Five injured in gas plant explosion near Bangkok
Thailand ‘tourist tax’ to come into effect next year
Thailand in talks with US to bring home ancient heirlooms
Thailand Entry Fee Updates | GMT
Fake policeman allegedly rapes, beats and imprisons 20 year old in central Thailand
Thailand News Today | Raped Thai actress further abused by police
UPDATE: Actress’ rape complaint could expose political corruption in Thailand
Dreamy rooftop restaurants in Bangkok with epic views
Man kicked out by his wife shot dead by police in central Thailand
Boutique luxury hotel in Phuket you should book in 2022
Best things to do in Phuket for a memorable holiday
Hostels to book in Phuket for an affordable holiday in 2022
Fake flight tickets: woman scammed 100+ out of 11 million baht
Bugatti in Bangkok: 1 of 20 limited edition sports cars spotted cruising in Thailand
Bangkok nabs 60,000 snakes a year, 1 reported every 15 minutes
Man trampled to death by wild elephants in Hua Hin, Thailand
“Parading shrimp” the most unique yearly tourist attraction in Thailand
Lucky Thai couple finds 1 million baht pearl in their dinner
BTS offers assistance to victims but says escalator crush was “out of their control”
Thailand News Today | Will the 10-year visa be a flop?
Floods in Thailand claim 3 lives, affecting 14,657 households
Horny primate grabs tourist’s boobs at a Bangkok zoo
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Hotels21 hours ago
Boutique luxury hotel in Phuket you should book in 2022
-
Best of21 hours ago
Best things to do in Phuket for a memorable holiday
-
Hotels21 hours ago
Hostels to book in Phuket for an affordable holiday in 2022
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Fake flight tickets: woman scammed 100+ out of 11 million baht
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok nabs 60,000 snakes a year, 1 reported every 15 minutes
-
Education1 day ago
British International School, Phuket: Reflecting on 25 years of world-class education
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok police fail to stop fight between rival schools
-
Central Thailand2 days ago
Car goes flying out of third storey of car park in central Thailand