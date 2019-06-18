Bus conductor fired, company fined for molesting ladyboy passenger | The Thaiger

Northern Thailand
Bus conductor fired, company fined for molesting ladyboy passenger
An inter-provincial Thai bus conductor has been fired and the bus company fined 5,000 baht after he allegedly molested a transgender passenger on-board. The bus was travelling to Nong Bua Lamphu, near Udon Thani, north-east Thailand, from Bangkok.
The bus company, which Land Transport officials have declined to name, was fined 5,000 baht by his office for providing substandard bus services.
Officials say the conductor, 52 year old Chokchai Laoweerapong, was fired by the company after he was fined 5,000 baht by the Suwan Khuha police station.
The land transport office took action after the 25 year old transgender lady, ‘O’ (not her real name) made a Facebook post complaining about what happened while she was riding the air-conditioned bus to her home district of Suwan Khuha.
O recounted that she took the bus alone and it departed Bangkok at 8.40pm. The Nation reports that Chokchai fetched her a blanket sheet and touched her arm and she thought the bus conductor was just teasing her. A moment later the bus conductor touched her arm again and she sensed that something was wrong but did not say anything.
She said she fell asleep and was woken up when she felt something was rubbing her arm. She woke up to see that the bus conductor was rubbing his penis on her arm, she wrote. He then grabbed her hand to kiss and then kissed her cheek so she shouted, “What are you doing?” and he walked away.
O said when the bus reached Nong Bua Lamphu, there were only three passengers left and two of them later got down in Na Klang district, leaving her on the bus alone. O said the bus conductor then walked to sit beside her and started chatting with her while molesting her. She fended him off by filming a video clip with her phone and telling him it’s not right to have sex on a bus.
O said when the bus reached its destination in front of the district police station, she called a relative to pick her up and also filed a complaint with police against the conductor.
SOURCE: The Nation
North East
Some secondary students use Wai Khru to make ‘controversial’ floral tributes
High school students have used an annual Wai Khru ceremony to make political statements via they floral tributes. The students were from the Chumphol Phon Phisai School in Nong Khai, north-east Thailand, and Phitsanulok.
The floral protests came to the attention of the current Thai deputy PM and defence minister Prawit Wongsuwan who was said to have ‘taken offence’. He was speaking to the local media…
“I believe there is someone behind this. How could the kids come up with this idea by themselves?”
“I don’t know who they are (the students). We have to investigate first, but we also have to respect their freedom of expression,” according to Bangkok Post.
Two displays from student in Mathayom 6 (Grade 12) captured particular attention. One was a set of scales with one side marked ‘250 votes’ and the other ‘several million votes’. This was in reference to the NCPO hand-picked 250 Senators vs the country’s voters. All Senators voted in a bloc to support the election of Prayut Chan-o-cha to the position of PM.
The other floral arrangement was a depiction of Bangkok’s Victory Monument with a soldier standing in front.
PHOTOS: Chinnawat Singha and Twitter@hanatawann
Meanwhile students in Phitsanulok were at the same game and had their floral tributes shared widely on social media. One was a beautifully-prepared Army tank and automatic rifle. Another displayed wristwatches with an accompanying message “borrowing them from a friend”, a tribute aimed specifically at the deputy PM who was embroiled in controversy last year for his extensive range of luxury watches he was often seen wearing. At the time he told an enquiry “I borrowed them from a friend”.
Meanwhile Future Forward’s Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit got involved in the social media commentary on the student’s flower-arranging skills saying “all people have the right to air their political opinions”.
He also referred to a visit to the school in Nong Khai by security authorities to talk to the students who made the floral tributes. The officers asked the teens to delete pictures of their handiwork from their social media accounts.
Meanwhile Suthep Chittayawong, the acting secretary-general of the Basic Education Commission has asked schools to observe Wai Khru in the right spirit and advised teachers to make sure that the activities of their students were appropriate.
The wai khru ceremony is a Thai ritual in which students pay respects to their teachers in order to express their gratitude and formalise the student–teacher relationship. It is regularly held near the beginning of the school year in most schools in Thailand.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Chiang Rai
Drug smugglers get away but police seize their pickup stuffed with meth pills and ‘ice’
PHOTOS: The Nation
Drug smugglers have abandoned their pickup and a huge cache of drugs following a high-speed chase through the hills of Chiang Rai early yesterday morning.
Once soldiers caught up with the pickup the driver and passengers had fled but left 2.2 million methamphetamine pills and 11 kilos of crystal methamphetamine (ice).
According to The Nation, the Chiang Rai-based Second Cavalry set up a checkpoint on the Ban Samakkhi Mai-Huay San Kao road in Mae Fah Lung district, and spotted a pickup parking on the roadside approaching the checkpoint.
A team of police and troops gave chase on the Fang-Mae Chan road until they finally caught up with pickup, abandoned on a mountain road near Phrathat Saengkham Temple in Tambon Mae Chan, Mae Chan district, at 12.30am yesterday morning. The driver and passenger had vanished.
A search of the vehicle unearthed the cache of methamphetamine pills packed into 15 bags.
SOURCE: The Nation
