Dog viciously attacks child in Chiang Mai – owner offers 3,000 baht compensation | The Thaiger

A Chiang Mai mother is calling for action after her 11 year old son was mauled by a dog (guess the breed) that escaped from a local restaurant near their house.

“Nong Saeng” was playing with friends in a car park near “The Fusion” at a construction site in Muang district where his family lived. The dog attacked the boy, ripping a gash in his mouth, before locals managed to chase the vicious dog away. The boy needed 17 stitches to his mouth and cheek.

The owner of the restaurant has reportedly paid 3,000 baht in compensation for medical expenses but mother Jia Chiangtung says she’s already racked up bills of 14,000 baht to date since the unprovoked attack over the weekend.

The mother, speaking to Daily News, says the dog had only been there a week and locals were now nervous and fearful of the dog, especially her traumatised son.

Daily News reported that the dogs were tied up outside the restaurant yesterday but the premises appeared empty when reporters knocked on the door. But, after interviewing the mother, the reporters went back to the restaurant and the dogs had been taken inside the closed shop.

The mother says she will file a complaint with the Chang Pheuak police over the incident.

The breed of dog is a pit bull terrier.

SOURCE: Daily News | ThaiVisa





