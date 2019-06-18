Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Kathu – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Kathu – VIDEO

A pedestrian has sustained serious injuries after being hit by a sedan while crossing a road in Kathu, Phuket. Volunteers rescue workers report that they were notified of the incident at 7.19pm last night at the Kathu Intersection (near the Caltex petrol station).

They have arrived at the scene to find an unconscious man on the road. He has sustained a serious injury and was rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

The sedan and the driver were not waiting at the scene when rescue workers arrived but the driver later presented himself at the Kathu Police Station along with the damaged sedan.

Police are continuing their investigation.

🔴 #ภูเก็ต เหตุการณ์ รถยนต์ชนคนเดินเท้า ที่แยกกะทู้ตัดใหม่ ตอนค่ำเมื่อวานนี้ (เนื้อหาวิดีโออาจมีความรุนแรง) #เหยี่ยวข่าวภูเก็ต#VIDEO (WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT) In #Kathu #Phuket last night #NewshawkPhuketCr. #สภกะทู้

Posted by เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket on Monday, 17 June 2019

Motorbike driver dies after colliding with taxi in Thalang, Phuket

A motorbike driver has died after colliding with a taxi carrying Indian tourists in Thalang. Thalang Police report that they were notified of the collision at 9.35pm last night on Thepkrasattri Road in Thalang, Phuket.

Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene to find the damaged motorbike and taxi on the road.

The motorbike driver, 45 year old man Somjit Pimmala, was taken to the Thalang Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The taxi driver 29 year old Prapan Chaipakdee was taken to Thalang Police Station. An alcohol breath test was conducted indicating a reading of zero.

The taxi driver told police that he was carrying Indian tourists from the Phuket International Airport and heading to Patong. He claimed that the motorbike suddenly changed lanes and collided with his taxi, causing him to crash onto the road.

Police are continuing the investigation including checking local CCTV cameras.

Motorbike driver crushed by cement truck in Thalang, Phuket

A cement truck driver has been charged with reckless driving causing death after a motorbike driver died at the scene after being run over by the cement truck in Thalang yesterday afternoon.

The Thalang Police were notified of the incident at 5.10pm on Srisoonthorn Road in Thalang, central Phuket.

Police and emergency responders arrived to find a cement truck in the middle of the road. A damaged motorbike was found under the truck. The body of 40 year old Danai Srikaewheaw was also found crushed under the truck. His body was taken to the Thalang Hospital.

Witnesses told police that the cement truck collided with the motorbike. The motorbike was knocked over and the driver bounced off and ended up being run over by the truck.

The cement truck driver, 22 year old Thanin Janyawit, was taken to Thalang Police Station to face charges of reckless driving causing death.

Investigation launched into tiger chained at Phuket Zoo – VIDEO

PHOTOS: DNP VIDEO – I Am A Tiger Advocate

Officials are conducting a full investigation after a video clip of a tiger chained at Phuket Zoo on social media claimed that the tiger had been drugged for photos with the public.

Phuket officials today have inspected the Phuket Zoo after several social media complaints that the tiger was chained and drugged for tourists to take photos. No tiger was found at the area which was in the video clip.

The Phuket Zoo manager Pichai Sakunsorn says they have moved the two tigers back to their cage after the social media complaints.

He has denied drugging the tiger but said those tigers were used for tourists to take photos and were familiar with the daily experience.

“We have to chain those tigers for tourist safety.”

The Phuket Zoo has a long history of complaints and bad news stories involving the treatment of some of its animals – most recently ‘Milo‘ the Sumatran orang-utan and ‘Dumbo‘ the baby elephant.

A tiger attacked an Australian tourist at the Tiger Kingdom in Kathu five years ago whilst the 49 year old was having his photo taken in a ‘controlled’ compound. Read that story HERE. The companies running these tiger photo opportunities strenuously deny that the tigers are drugged. The Thaiger has huge doubts about these denials, without evidence.

Investigation launched into tiger chained at Phuket Zoo – VIDEO | News by The Thaiger Investigation launched into tiger chained at Phuket Zoo – VIDEO | News by The Thaiger Investigation launched into tiger chained at Phuket Zoo – VIDEO | News by The Thaiger

 

Continue Reading

