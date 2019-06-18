Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Kathu – VIDEO | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: อาสา ของ ประชาชน VIDEO: Kathu Police/ Newshawk Phuket

A pedestrian has sustained serious injuries after being hit by a sedan while crossing a road in Kathu, Phuket. Volunteers rescue workers report that they were notified of the incident at 7.19pm last night at the Kathu Intersection (near the Caltex petrol station).

They have arrived at the scene to find an unconscious man on the road. He has sustained a serious injury and was rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

The sedan and the driver were not waiting at the scene when rescue workers arrived but the driver later presented himself at the Kathu Police Station along with the damaged sedan.

Police are continuing their investigation.

Kathu 🔴 #ภูเก็ต เหตุการณ์ รถยนต์ชนคนเดินเท้า ที่แยกกะทู้ตัดใหม่ ตอนค่ำเมื่อวานนี้ (เนื้อหาวิดีโออาจมีความรุนแรง) #เหยี่ยวข่าวภูเก็ต#VIDEO (WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT) In #Kathu #Phuket last night #NewshawkPhuketCr. #สภกะทู้ Posted by เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket on Monday, 17 June 2019





. Or .