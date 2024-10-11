Ko Samui sails into bronze in the most beautiful beach awards

Photo courtesy of Vnexpress

Ko Samui had to settle for third behind Vietnam’s Phu Quoc and Bali in the annual Readers’ Choice Awards’ Most Beautiful Island in Asia.

In a survey by Condé Nast Traveller, Phu Quoc trailed behind Bali, Indonesia’s tropical paradise, with Thailand’s Koh Samui claiming third place. Phuket, famous for its white-sand beaches, took sixth. Malaysia’s Penang, known as the Pearl of the Orient, secured fifth place. The prestigious ranking evaluates islands on factors like culture, attractions, cuisine, and overall experience.

Phu Quoc, often described as a hidden gem, has become a must-see destination with its long sandy beaches and luxury resorts. The island’s tourism sector is booming, having attracted nearly 724,000 foreign visitors in the first nine months of this year—a staggering 56.5% increase from last year. Tourism experts credit this surge to relaxed visa policies, the expansion of high-end hotel chains, and an impressive variety of tourist activities.

Asian celebrities have also flocked to the island, raising its profile on the global stage. One thing is clear: Phu Quoc is no longer under the radar.

With over 575,000 readers participating in the survey, Condé Nast’s Readers’ Choice Awards are considered the travel industry’s longest-running and most prestigious accolades. Celebrating excellence in destinations, resorts, and hotels, these awards highlight the top spots globally, reported VN Express.

In related news, tourist hotspots in the Andaman Sea, including the famous Mu Ko Similan National Park on Similan Islands, will reopen next Tuesday, October 15, just in time for the high season. The Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation (DNP) has given the green light for visitors until May 15 next year.

In other news, Capella Bangkok has taken the hospitality world by storm, claiming the coveted top spot on The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2024 list. Leaping from No.11 in 2023 to No.1 this year, the hotel not only tops the global rankings but also secures the title of Best Hotel in Asia.

