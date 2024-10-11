Banyan Tree Samui scoops trio of top awards

Photo courtesy of ThaiPR.net

In a dazzling display of luxury, Banyan Tree Samui in southern Thailand is basking in the glow of three major international awards—all in just one week. This exclusive beachfront resort has proven it’s not just a tropical paradise, but a world-class destination that knows how to make waves in the luxury travel industry.

First up, the prestigious Michelin Guide, which usually hands out stars to top restaurants, launched its first-ever hotel ranking system, awarding keys to outstanding hotels. Banyan Tree Samui and its sister resort, Banyan Tree Krabi, each scored two keys, placing them among the best in the world. According to the Michelin Guide, these are hotels that “significantly add to your experience as a traveller.”

But the celebrations didn’t stop there! Just days later, Banyan Tree Samui climbed the ranks in Condé Nast Traveller’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards, jumping from 5th to 3rd place in the Top Resorts in Thailand category, with a stellar score of 95.16. Sister resort Banyan Tree Krabi came in 4th, solidifying the brand’s dominance in luxury travel.

To top it all off, on September 26, Banyan Tree Samui bagged the Best Luxury Hotel – Koh Samui award at the TTG Travel Awards 2024 in Bangkok. Area General Manager Remko Kroesen accepted the award, which was voted for by top travel agents and tour operators.

Boasting 88 private pool villas, lush tropical surroundings, and a coral-flanked private beach, Banyan Tree Samui continues to set the standard for eco-luxury, even being EarthCheck certified for its sustainability efforts. With villas starting at US$585 (approximately 19,000 baht) a night, it’s no wonder this haven keeps stealing the spotlight, reported ThaiPR.net.

In related news, Bangkok’s iconic Mandarin Oriental Hotel has officially snagged the prestigious title of the Best Hotel in Asia and the World, according to The Telegraph’s Hotel Awards. The British media giant, known for its high standards, placed the luxurious Thai retreat at the top of its 2024 list, beating fierce global competition.