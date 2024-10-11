Phuket marine police seize illegal jet skis, arrest two operators

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 16:39, 11 October 2024| Updated: 16:39, 11 October 2024
Photo courtesy of Phuket News

Marine Police in Phuket seized four illegal jet skis and apprehended two operators who were preparing to offer services to tourists without the necessary licences.

The arrests were made yesterday, October 10, during routine patrols at a pier in Koh Kaew, as part of an ongoing initiative to clamp down on unlawful activities in the area.

The operation was spearheaded by Police Lieutenant Colonel Jirayut Niyomdet, Superintendent of Marine Police Sub-Division 3, and coordinated with officers from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB). Officers detained Chetchai and Narinthorn, both found operating jet skis without valid licences.

”The arrests were made after noticing the suspects acting suspiciously while waiting for tourists to board their jet-skis.”

Chetchai owned two green-and-white jet skis, while Narinthorn was found with a yellow-black jet ski and another green-white jet ski at the same location. When asked to produce registration documents for the jet skis, both men failed to comply, leading to charges under the Thai Navigation Act for using boats without licences.

During questioning, both suspects admitted that the jet skis were not properly licenced. They confessed that they intended to use the watercraft to provide services to tourists.

”We aim to ensure the safety and legality of tourist activities in the region. Unlicenced operators pose significant risks to both the environment and the tourists themselves.”

Following their arrest, both men were transported to Phuket City Police Station for further legal proceedings. The police have reiterated their commitment to maintaining strict enforcement against illegal operations, ensuring compliance with local regulations to safeguard the tourism sector, reported Phuket News.

In related news, police are in hot pursuit of a reckless jet ski rider responsible for a shocking hit-and-run incident at Patong Beach that left an Israeli tourist battered and bruised. The drama unfolded around 6.21pm on Sunday, October 6, when the unidentified foreigner, piloting a white-and-blue jet-ski, smashed into swimmer Nimrod Filip Solomon before vanishing into the sunset.

