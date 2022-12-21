Tourism groups in South Korea sign deals with TAT

To boost the tourism link with South Korea, the Tourism Authority of Thailand has just inked three new deals. By partnering with Korean Air, the Korea Association of Travel Agents, and SOOBAK, the TAT hope to increase visitors from the nation and strengthen the friendly relations between South Korea and Thailand.

TAT News reports that the department’s governor Yuttasak Supasorn was visiting the South Korean capital city of Seoul and signed the deal on Monday to create a Memorandum of Understanding or a Memorandum of Cooperation with each of the three Korean entities. He lauded the new deals as a boon to a Thai-Korean tourism campaign.

“These new tourism cooperation deals, which come ahead of the Visit Thailand-Korea Year 2023-2024, will benefit Thai tourism. They will help the TAT position Thailand as an all-year-round destination for Korean travellers, particularly among Generation Z, millennials, women travelling by themselves, incentives, luxury, long-stay golfers and honeymoon segments.”

With Korean Air, the TAT signed a Memorandum of Cooperation that will open new flight routes to Thailand and bolster the airline’s schedule to the kingdom. It’s also a good opportunity to bring in more American travellers with Korean Air’s convenient schedules from the US to Thailand via Seoul.

The TAT inked a Memorandum of Understanding with the Korea Association of Travel Agents to better connect and share information. They will work together to track market trends and identify emerging demographics, as well as share industry news and information and work together to promote cross-travel between Thais and Koreans.

SOOBAK with work with the TAT in emerging technologies by focusing on NFTs. They will look for ways to use NFTs and other emerging tech to create a new tourism ecosystem and promote Thai tourism and sustainability.

These three new collaborations between Thailand and South Korea are hoped to sharply increase the number of South Koreans visiting Thailand in 2023. This year the number is estimated at over 500,000 travellers. Next year they are targeting 1.1 million South Korean tourists.

For more information on Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE