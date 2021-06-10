South Korea looks into travel bubble agreement with Thailand

South Korea could soon open its borders to fully vaccinated people travelling from Thailand. The country is looking into travel bubble agreements with Thailand as well as Singapore, Taiwan, Guam and Saipan, according to the South Korean Culture, Sports, and Tourism Ministry. Quarantine-free travel could start as early as next month.

Under the travel bubble scheme, travellers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 would be able to travel South Korea without undergoing the quarantine. The route would be between Seoul’s Incheon airport and a designated airport a partnering country. Before entering South Korea under the proposed scheme, travellers will need to have a vaccine certificate and a proof of a negative result from a Covid-19 test taken no more than 72 hours before departure. On arrival, travellers will need to test negative for Covid-19 again.

Direct flights to and from partnering countries will be offered once or twice a week in the first phase of the scheme with up to 200 people on each flight. The number of available flights is expected to gradually increase over time.

The South Korean government has been discussing travel bubbles with Singapore and Taiwan. The Korean news outlet Pulse reports that the government plans to set up sealed routes with Thailand, Guam and Saipan.

South Korean has been rolling out its mass vaccination campaign with the target of reaching herd immunity by November.

SOURCES: Bloomberg | Pulse

