Thailand

7 killed and 2 injured in floods in southern Thailand

Published

 on 

Photo via กรมป้องกันและบรรเทาสาธารณภัย DDPM

Seven people died and two more are injured as a result of floods in the southern provinces of Thailand. The water level has gradually decreased today.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported today that heavy rain and strong winds from December 18 to 21 caused flash floods and landslides in nine provinces including Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Trang, Phattalung, Satun, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.

A total of 205,775 households in the area were affected. From the latest update today, two people were reported dead in Phattalung province, one died in Yala province, and four died in Narathiwat province. Two more people are reported to be injured.

Seven provinces are still flooded but the water level is gradually decreasing today. The following districts are still flooded…

  • Surat Thani: Tha Chana, Chaiya, Kanchanadit, Don Sak, and Tha Chang districts.
  • Nakhon Si Thammarat: Pak Panang, Mueng Nakhon Si Thammarat, Sichon, Chalorm Prakiat, Chian Yai, Chulaporn, Cha-uat, Phra Phrom, Hua Sai, Phi Poon, and Ron Phiboon districts.
  • Phattalung: Tamot, Si Nakarin, Kong Ra, Khao Chai Son, Park Payoon, Pa Bon, Bang Kaeo, Mueang Phattalung, Kuan Kanoon, Pa Payom, and Si Banphot districts.
  • Songkhla: Mueang Songkhla, Rattaphum, Kuan Kaniang, Hat Yai, Na Mom, Jana, Bang Klam, Ranot, Khlong Hoi Kong, Sing Ha Nakhon, Saba Yoi, Sating Phra, Teapa, and Kraesae Sin districts.
  • Pattani: Mueang Pattani, Kapor, Ya Ring, Ma Yor, Panare, Yarang, Nong Jik, Sai Buri, Mai Kaen, Koke Po, Tung Yang Daeng, and Mae Lan districts.
  • Yala: Ban Nang Star, Tarn To, Raman, Yaha, Mueang Yala, Krong Pinang, Kayang, and Bae Tong districts.
  • Narathiwat: Sukirin, Si Sakhon, Rue So, Ra Ngae, Ja Nae, Mueng Narathiwas, Cho Airong, Su Ngai Padee, Ba Jo, Wang, Su Ngai Kolok, Tak Bai, and Yi Ngo districts.

Several stretches of railway were flooded leading the State Railway of Thailand to suspend 16 trains on seven routes from Bangkok to the southern provinces from December 20 onwards including…

  • Special Express Train No. 31/32 Bangkok-Hat Yai
  • Special Express Train No. 37/38 Bangkok-Su Ngai Kolok
  • Special Express Train No.45-46 Bangkok-Padang Besar
  • Express Train No.169/170 Bangkok-Yala
  • Express Train No.171/172 Bangkok-Su Ngai Kolok
  • Local Train No. 463/464 Su Ngai Kolok-Phattalung
  • International Express Train No.947/948 and No.949/950 Hat Yai-Padang Besar

Train schedules on local routes in the southern provinces have also changed. Passengers can ask for more information or request a refund for their ticket at any train station.

The DDPM advises locals and tourists to keep updated on the situation. The latest flood updates can be found on the mobile application Thai Disaster Alert.

 

