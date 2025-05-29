Thailand goes full glam for Pride Month with epic nationwide festival

An array of events are set to take place in June to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Thailand goes full glam for Pride Month with epic nationwide festival
Pictures courtesy of TAT Newsroom

Get ready to strut — Thailand is rolling out the rainbow carpet! The government has officially launched the Amazing Thailand Love Wins Festival, a dazzling, month-long celebration of Pride taking place across the country throughout June.

Billed as a tribute to global Pride Month, the campaign not only celebrates love, equality, and identity, but also cements Thailand’s growing reputation as Asia’s most LGBTQ+ friendly destination.

At the official launch, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Phumtham Wechayachai declared the “festival is more than a celebration.”

“It is a reflection of our national values. Thailand stands proudly for human rights, gender equality, and the freedom to love.”

He added that with marriage equality now the law, Thailand is sending a bold message to the world: “Everyone is welcome here.”

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong highlighted the economic boost as well.

“The Amazing Thailand Love Wins Festival reflects these values while also driving both domestic and international tourism.”

The festival is part of the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025 campaign and showcases the country’s commitment to becoming a top global Pride destination — one that celebrates diversity, equality, and inclusion.

This year’s celebrations mark a turning point. Following the historic enactment of marriage equality on January 23, LGBTQ+ couples in Thailand can now legally tie the knot.

The law, published in the Royal Gazette in September 2024, amended Section 1448 of the Civil and Commercial Code — a landmark moment in Thai civil rights history, reported TAT Newsroom.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), added that the “festival is a vibrant expression of who we are as a society.”

“We stand for love without labels, equality without exception, and diversity without compromise.”

Festivities are taking place in all regions of Thailand, supercharging local tourism and spotlighting gender diversity:

  • Bangkok Pride Festival (tomorrow, May 30, to Sunday, June 1), with the finale of Thailand’s Drag Star 2025 on May 30.

  • Chiang Mai and Nan host Pride events all month, alongside celebrations in Tak and other northern provinces.

  • Pattaya, Chanthaburi, Phuket, Samui, Songkhla, Trang, and Krabi are lighting up the south.

  • Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani, and Mukdahan wave the flag for the northeast.

For full details, visit www.thailandfestival.org or follow the official Facebook page: Thailand Festival.

Thailand News

