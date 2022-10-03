Korean Air resumes two routes to Thailand

On October 1, Korean Air resumed two direct routes to Thailand. The airline reopened services between Seoul to Chiang Mai and Phuket, which were both suspended in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The South Korean flag carrier announced the return of the popular routes in August.

Flights from Seoul Incheon to Phuket depart on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 5.55pm and land in Phuket at 10pm.

Phuket to Seoul flights depart on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, leaving Phuket at 11.20pm and arriving in Seoul Incheon at 7.55am the next day.

A Boeing 737-800 will serve the Seoul – Chiang Mai route, which departs from Seoul Incheon at 5.55pm and lands in Chiang Mai at 9.30pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Chiang Mai to Seoul flights will depart at 11pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays and arrive in Seoul at 6.25am the following day.

One-way economy class tickets from Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Phuket to Seoul all start from 14,250 baht. Tickets can be bought through the Korean Air website.

South Korea’s notoriously strict border force is partial to turning people away, so be sure to have all your documents in order before flying. If you book a tour, make sure to book it through a trusted agent.

In August, 110 Thai tourists on a single flight were denied entry into the South Korean island of Jeju and deported back to Thailand. The amount of Thais working illegally in South Korea (known as “little ghosts”) is thought to be as high as 140,000.

Famous Thai rapper “Milli” was denied entry into South Korea last month, forcing her to cancel her performance at the Hiphoppplaya Festival in the Korean capital.

SOURCE: TravelNewsAsia

