Thai tourism targets half a million Korean visitors by end of the year

The Tourism Authority of Thailand aim to draw in over 500,000 South Korean travellers in 2022, and hope to increase that to 1.3 million next year. This comes after the easing of travel restrictions in South Korea, and Thailand. In 2019, South Korea was an important market for Thailand, with around 1.9 million visitors bringing in 75 billion baht in revenue.

Since TAT launched its first promotional event in South Korea 2 years ago, offering 15 Thai exhibitors the chance to conduct business talks with 32 buyers from Seoul, tourism between the two countries has been gaining traction, according to TAT deputy governor of marketing for Asia and South Pacific, Thanet Phetsuwan.

“We urged them to cooperate in selling more upper segment packages, particularly luxury, golf incentive, as well as tours with chartered flights in the upcoming high season to Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Hua Hin, and other potential destinations.”

Travellers must download the Korea Electronic Travel Authorization (K-ETA) application before visiting South Korea to help filter visitors from countries that don’t need visas to enter the country.

The Thai Travel Agents Association revealed Thai nationals wanting to travel to South Korea are having problems with the K-ETA registration, which requires tourists to pay a fee of around 280 baht. A forum has been set up HERE to answer questions.

The level of difficulty is similar to the Thailand Pass registration system, which demands all visitors pre-register. From July 1, the Thailand Pass won’t be required for Thai or international visitors.

Thanks to extensive marketing campaigns, 50 more flights will be added to air traffic between Thailand and South Korea next month. New routes will be offered by low-cost airlines, primarily Thai AirAsia X, which resumed flights from Bangkok to South Korea this month, with flights being 95% full.

