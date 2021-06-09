Tourism
Tourism Authority of Thailand predicts 3 million tourists in 2021
In their ever-optimistic estimations, the Tourism Authority of Thailand has announced that they are aiming for 3 million foreign tourists visiting this year. The number seems ambitious as it’s only a 25% reduction from the TAT’s earlier projection in April of 4 million visitors, just before the onset of the massive and pervasive third wave of Covid-19 that brought Thailand to its knees and dashed most hopes of an easy and large international reopening anytime soon.
But as tourist meccas like Phuket are inching closer to their sandbox reopening date of July 1, international flights are being scheduled again, and mass vaccination campaigns launched nationwide, the country is once again upping their figures of expected international arrivals. At one point, numbers were revised to expect just 500,000 international tourists in 2021, in contrast to the 40 million travellers in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic.
The TAT is focusing on the plan to let fully vaccinated tourists enter sandbox areas, starting with Phuket on July 1, without quarantine, though critics say the 14 day period where travel off the island is not allowed is essentially a soft quarantine. In October, Thailand plans to follow a similar scheme for 9 other provinces popular among tourists.
It will take time to ramp up arrivals back to Thailand, the TAT admits. Projections expect to see 129,000 visitors arriving to Thailand in the third quarter of 2021, about 4.5 times the amount of people who arrived in the first 4 months of the year. They then predict that if the sandbox relaunch is successful, nearly 2.9 million travellers will pour into tourist destinations in Thailand in the last 3 months of the year.
The deputy governor of the TAT said they believe the 3 million international tourists figure is reasonable for the fourth quarter since Thailand usually saw at least that many visitors per month before Covid-19. He believes the tourist-dependent struggling country will generate revenue of 240 to 300 billion baht, which works out to a generous 100,000 baht spent per traveller.
Their targets for 2022 might be even more ambitious, predicting 20 million international tourists visiting Thailand, half as much as the 2019 record of 40 million tourists. Furthermore, they expect the travellers to spend 1.3 trillion baht in Thailand, about 65,000 baht per person. In 2019, 1.9 trillion baht was generated, an average of 48,000 baht per person.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Thailand
Police at Bangkok airport seize methamphetamine from parcel en route to Australia
Police at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport seized crystal methamphetamine that was hidden in an express mail parcel destined for Australia. The Airport Interdiction Task Force searched the EMS package addressed to Melbourne and found bags containing a total of around 750 grams of crystal methamphetamine hidden in 3 large motorcycle parts.
Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin recently announced that the ministry is now working with foreign agencies to investigate transnational drug trafficking operations with routes in Thailand. The move follows busts in Australia and South Korea where methamphetamine had been trafficked from Thailand.
Somsak says Thailand is a major route for drug trafficking, particularly methamphetamine and heroin. He says most of the drugs are produced outside of Thailand, primarily in Myanmar near the Golden Triangle, and then trafficked through several routes in Thailand to various other countries.
The recent bust at the Suvarnabhumi Airport was announced today by the Office of the Narcotics Control Board secretary general Wichai Chaimongkol. He says information on the case will be shared with Australian police.
Following the drug seizure, Wichai also spoke with a representative from the UN Office on Drugs and Crime for Southeast Asia and the Pacific. To tackle the transnational drug trafficking operations, authorities from countries in the Mekong river basin, including China, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam, will have a video meeting chaired by Thailand’s justice minister on July 5.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Economy
2.25 billion baht approved for hiring 10,000 graduates
2.25 billion baht was approved yesterday by the Cabinet for the hiring of 10,000 new university graduates for a year in order to help economically struggling people during Covid-19. The money will come from an emergency fund from the central budget established to deal with the global pandemic.
28 state agencies will be responsible for hiring these 10,000 new employees in positions in the provinces and in central urban areas, with workers earning 18,000 baht a month. The government plans on focusing on the 2.25 billion job hiring scheme first, followed by later plans to help entrepreneurs down the line, according to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
150 million baht of that 2.25 billion baht budget is earmarked for Social Security Fund contributions, while the remaining 2.10 billion is reserved for paying monthly salaries. The plan to launch the hiring of 10,000 jobs later this month.
In other government assistance during the Covid-19 pandemic, the government announced a new round of 50% salary co-payments for employees of small and medium-sized enterprises the help businesses keep afloat and pay their employees. Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow announced the plan, to be launched as soon as possible, as an effort to avoid mass layoff that will trigger further economic hardship across Thailand.
Money for the SME employee copays will come from the newly approved 500 billion baht loan decree, sourcing funding either from a 170 billion baht allotment for stimulating investment, domestic consumption and maintaining employment or from a 300 billion baht fund for helping businesses and people affected by the third wave of Covid-19.
The plan is to run the 50% co-pay for 3 to 9 months and is aimed at businesses that were unable to get a soft loan as part of the central bank cache of 250 billion baht of loan funds.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand
Thailand News Today | Drive-thru vaccines, more vaccines on the way, Samui Sandbox? | June 9
The Thai government is ordering 20 million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, along with 5 million of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. Public Health Ministry has instructed Thai hospitals to honour vaccination appointments, even though they may not have received the number of doses expected. Police have arrested a group of Burmese migrants and an alleged guide from Myanmar in Songkhla’s Hat Yai district. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s younger brother is in hot water with the National Anti-Corruption Commission. A drive-through Covid-19 vaccination service has opened up in Phuket.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Tourism Authority of Thailand predicts 3 million tourists in 2021
Police at Bangkok airport seize methamphetamine from parcel en route to Australia
2.25 billion baht approved for hiring 10,000 graduates
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Thailand News Today | Drive-thru vaccines, more vaccines on the way, Samui Sandbox? | June 9
Malaysia reports delay for orders of the Thai-made AstraZeneca vaccine
So expats can get vaccines in the rollout. But… how?
Around 900,000 doses administered since yesterday’s launch of the mass vaccination campaign
More details uncovered in billionaire couple’s Koh Tao death
Medical examiners investigate death of woman who died after Covid-19 vaccination
Wednesday Covid Update: 2,669 new cases, provincial totals
Burmese migrants headed toward Malaysia arrested in Songkhla
PM’s brother Preecha investigated by Anti-Corruption body
Good Morning Thailand | Phuket sandbox, streaming services, high-speed rail in Thailand
Justice Minister says Thailand is a major transit point in the illicit drug trade
Phuket’s main Covid vaccination centre offers drive-through service for elderly patients
Another 700 7-Eleven stores to open across Thailand
Package set to fly to New Zealand has 520g of meth
Labour party urges UK to close borders to Thailand, Vietnam
Phuket Sandbox to be approved by Cabinet on Monday
Thailand’s quarantine hotels consider move to hybrid model
Confidence low in Phuket as sandbox hopes marred by rules and restrictions
Vaccination of foreigners kicks off next week
American expats to US government: give us vaccines!
TAT proposes eased restrictions and 10 year visa to key groups
Private hospitals in Thailand to confirm price of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine today
Over 80% of massage shops in Pattaya closed “permanently”
Covid Update Saturday: 36 deaths and 2,817 infections
Foreign driver detained following alleged road rage incident in Pattaya
Police arrest suspect who allegedly sold assault rifles stolen from military base
Siam Bioscience declares AstraZeneca vaccine ready to deliver
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Labour party urges UK to close borders to Thailand, Vietnam
- Drugs3 days ago
Package set to fly to New Zealand has 520g of meth
- Phuket3 days ago
Phuket Sandbox to be approved by Cabinet on Monday
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Confidence low in Phuket as sandbox hopes marred by rules and restrictions
- Expats3 days ago
TAT proposes eased restrictions and 10 year visa to key groups
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Private hospitals in Thailand to confirm price of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine today
- Crime2 days ago
Foreign driver detained following alleged road rage incident in Pattaya
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
20 year old British man dies after falling off Pattaya balcony