Tourism Authority of Thailand predicts 3 million tourists in 2021

Neill Fronde

Published 

26 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: TAT is predicting the empty beaches of Thailand will soon be full of tourists again. (via The Guardian)

In their ever-optimistic estimations, the Tourism Authority of Thailand has announced that they are aiming for 3 million foreign tourists visiting this year. The number seems ambitious as it’s only a 25% reduction from the TAT’s earlier projection in April of 4 million visitors, just before the onset of the massive and pervasive third wave of Covid-19 that brought Thailand to its knees and dashed most hopes of an easy and large international reopening anytime soon.

But as tourist meccas like Phuket are inching closer to their sandbox reopening date of July 1, international flights are being scheduled again, and mass vaccination campaigns launched nationwide, the country is once again upping their figures of expected international arrivals. At one point, numbers were revised to expect just 500,000 international tourists in 2021, in contrast to the 40 million travellers in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The TAT is focusing on the plan to let fully vaccinated tourists enter sandbox areas, starting with Phuket on July 1, without quarantine, though critics say the 14 day period where travel off the island is not allowed is essentially a soft quarantine. In October, Thailand plans to follow a similar scheme for 9 other provinces popular among tourists.

It will take time to ramp up arrivals back to Thailand, the TAT admits. Projections expect to see 129,000 visitors arriving to Thailand in the third quarter of 2021, about 4.5 times the amount of people who arrived in the first 4 months of the year. They then predict that if the sandbox relaunch is successful, nearly 2.9 million travellers will pour into tourist destinations in Thailand in the last 3 months of the year.

The deputy governor of the TAT said they believe the 3 million international tourists figure is reasonable for the fourth quarter since Thailand usually saw at least that many visitors per month before Covid-19. He believes the tourist-dependent struggling country will generate revenue of 240 to 300 billion baht, which works out to a generous 100,000 baht spent per traveller.

Their targets for 2022 might be even more ambitious, predicting 20 million international tourists visiting Thailand, half as much as the 2019 record of 40 million tourists. Furthermore, they expect the travellers to spend 1.3 trillion baht in Thailand, about 65,000 baht per person. In 2019, 1.9 trillion baht was generated, an average of 48,000 baht per person.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Thailand

Police at Bangkok airport seize methamphetamine from parcel en route to Australia

Tanutam Thawan

Published

53 mins ago

on

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

By

Photo via Facebook/ สำนักงานคณะกรรมการป้องกันและปราบปรามยาเสพติด

Police at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport seized crystal methamphetamine that was hidden in an express mail parcel destined for Australia. The Airport Interdiction Task Force searched the EMS package addressed to Melbourne and found bags containing a total of around 750 grams of crystal methamphetamine hidden in 3 large motorcycle parts.

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin recently announced that the ministry is now working with foreign agencies to investigate transnational drug trafficking operations with routes in Thailand. The move follows busts in Australia and South Korea where methamphetamine had been trafficked from Thailand.

Somsak says Thailand is a major route for drug trafficking, particularly methamphetamine and heroin. He says most of the drugs are produced outside of Thailand, primarily in Myanmar near the Golden Triangle, and then trafficked through several routes in Thailand to various other countries.

The recent bust at the Suvarnabhumi Airport was announced today by the Office of the Narcotics Control Board secretary general Wichai Chaimongkol. He says information on the case will be shared with Australian police.

Following the drug seizure, Wichai also spoke with a representative from the UN Office on Drugs and Crime for Southeast Asia and the Pacific. To tackle the transnational drug trafficking operations, authorities from countries in the Mekong river basin, including China, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam, will have a video meeting chaired by Thailand’s justice minister on July 5.

Photo via Facebook/ สำนักงานคณะกรรมการป้องกันและปราบปรามยาเสพติด

Photo via Facebook/ สำนักงานคณะกรรมการป้องกันและปราบปรามยาเสพติด

Photo via Facebook/ สำนักงานคณะกรรมการป้องกันและปราบปรามยาเสพติด

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Economy

2.25 billion baht approved for hiring 10,000 graduates

Neill Fronde

Published

1 hour ago

on

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

By

PHOTO: The government is funding hiring 10,000 new workers. (via Flickr Amtec Photos)

2.25 billion baht was approved yesterday by the Cabinet for the hiring of 10,000 new university graduates for a year in order to help economically struggling people during Covid-19. The money will come from an emergency fund from the central budget established to deal with the global pandemic.

28 state agencies will be responsible for hiring these 10,000 new employees in positions in the provinces and in central urban areas, with workers earning 18,000 baht a month. The government plans on focusing on the 2.25 billion job hiring scheme first, followed by later plans to help entrepreneurs down the line, according to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.

150 million baht of that 2.25 billion baht budget is earmarked for Social Security Fund contributions, while the remaining 2.10 billion is reserved for paying monthly salaries. The plan to launch the hiring of 10,000 jobs later this month.

In other government assistance during the Covid-19 pandemic, the government announced a new round of 50% salary co-payments for employees of small and medium-sized enterprises the help businesses keep afloat and pay their employees. Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow announced the plan, to be launched as soon as possible, as an effort to avoid mass layoff that will trigger further economic hardship across Thailand.

Money for the SME employee copays will come from the newly approved 500 billion baht loan decree, sourcing funding either from a 170 billion baht allotment for stimulating investment, domestic consumption and maintaining employment or from a 300 billion baht fund for helping businesses and people affected by the third wave of Covid-19.

The plan is to run the 50% co-pay for 3 to 9 months and is aimed at businesses that were unable to get a soft loan as part of the central bank cache of 250 billion baht of loan funds.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Thailand

Thailand News Today | Drive-thru vaccines, more vaccines on the way, Samui Sandbox? | June 9

Tanutam Thawan

Published

2 hours ago

on

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

By

The Thai government is ordering 20 million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, along with 5 million of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. Public Health Ministry has instructed Thai hospitals to honour vaccination appointments, even though they may not have received the number of doses expected. Police have arrested a group of Burmese migrants and an alleged guide from Myanmar in Songkhla’s Hat Yai district. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s younger brother is in hot water with the National Anti-Corruption Commission. A drive-through Covid-19 vaccination service has opened up in Phuket.

 

