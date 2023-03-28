Tourism Authority of Thailand partners with Agoda, Alipay, Klook and KKDay

PHOTO: The TAT has joined up with four online platforms to promote Thailand tourism. (via TAT)

Tourism Authority of Thailand has joined forces with Agoda, Alipay, Klook and KKDay in a new joint marketing initiative aimed at increasing tourism in the kingdom. Each of the platforms will launch promotions and campaigns to boost tourism in Thailand and enhance awareness of experience-based tourism activities in major and secondary Thai destinations.

Representatives from the four online platforms joined TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn and other top-level TAT executives for a press conference to announce the partnership. The TAT governor spoke of the importance of the Internet for modern travel.

“TAT recognises the world online platform as an important information source that influences tourists’ decision-making process on airline, hotel, and destination selection, through to sharing their travel experiences during and after the trip. This joint marketing initiative with world-leading online platforms is in response to changes in tourist behaviour and in line with the TAT’s aim to elevate the quality of Thailand’s tourism industry with technology and innovation.”

The Covid-19 pandemic boosted people’s reliance on online purchasing and payments as we strove to be a cashless society. Now, 45% of consumers in Asia planning to increase their online spending in the next year according to a survey by Tofugear.

The TAT took the hint and formed this new initiative with online giants. Agoda will offer discounts on accommodation bookings from April to July 2023. They will target residents of Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand, FITs and leisure travellers, as well as focusing on the Millennial generation. They expect revenue generation of around 150 million baht.

KKday will launch two projects from April to August 2023. The “Ride on the Songkran Festival” project will lure tourists to Thailand to participate in the upcoming Songkran celebrations. The “Ride on the World Ocean Day” event will focus on promoting Thailand as a destination for water sports and sustainability on Koh Samui and Koh Tao to celebrate World Ocean Day on June 8.

Targeting young adults and family travellers from Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Japan, the projects are expected to generate at least 186,000 online purchases through six million impressions.

Klook will introduce discounted rates for tourism activities, tours, services, and attractions that showcase Thailand’s soft-power foundations. The initiative is expected to generate a minimum of 500,000 bookings for tourism activities in Thailand and create an online presence of at least 50 million impressions. Klook’s promotional efforts will target millennials, FITs, and leisure travellers from Taiwan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, and India.

Alipay will offer discounts for payments made by travellers using their online payment and lifestyle platform. They have more than 550,000 partnered merchants in Thailand. Targeting millennials, shopping aficionados and foodies from China, the campaign is expected to generate around 200 million baht in revenue.

Governor Yuthasak concluded the press conference, saying the TAT believes the partnership with Agoda, Alipay, Klook, and KKDay will bring a boom in tourism to Thailand.

“TAT expects the collaboration with the four leading online platforms will help facilitate travellers, and most importantly promote experience-based tourism in Thailand that is valuable and sustainable to quality travellers. It is our goal to create new and meaningful travel experiences for travellers, as well as revitalise Thailand’s tourism industry to help drive the national economy sustainably.”