Tourism
The 46 countries/territories permitted to enter Thailand from November 1
Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has just released a list of 46 countries and/or territories that have been approved to take part in the planned reopening of the country from November 1. The list of countries is detailed below as per a .pdf file that was listed on the Ministry’s website late on Thursday, October 21.
1. Australia
2. Austria
3. Bahrain
4. Belgium
5. Bhutan
6. Brunei Darussalam
7. Bulgaria
8. Cambodia
9. Canada
10.Chile
11.China
12.Cyprus
13.Czech Republic
14.Denmark
15.Estonia
16.Finland
17.France
18.Germany
19.Greece
20.Hungary
21.Iceland
22.Ireland
23.Israel
24.Italy
25.Japan
26.Latvia
27.Lithuania
28.Malaysia
29.Malta
30.Netherlands
31.New Zealand
32.Norway
33.Poland
34.Portugal
35.Qatar
36.Saudi Arabia
37.Singapore
38.Slovenia
39.South Korea
40.Spain
41.Sweden
42.Switzerland
43.United Arab Emirates
44.United Kingdom
45.United States
46.Hong Kong
Although further details have not yet been released, the unofficial translation of the most recent news can be found by clicking here. The Thaiger will have more updates as soon as they arrive from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The government has recently outlined 7 conditions that will determine if someone can enter the kingdom quarantine-free. The following conditions have been communicated by the Bureau of Risk Communication and Health Behaviour Promotion, part of the Disease Control Department.
1. Foreign visitors must arrive by air and come from a list of “low-risk” countries approved by the Public Health Ministry
2. Have proof of vaccination with 2 doses of a recognised Covid-19 vaccine
3. Have a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of departure from your home country
4. Have at least US$50,000 in Covid-19 insurance coverage
5. Have proof of a hotel booking
6. Travellers must download the Mor Chana app and take a second PCR test on arrival or within 24 hours of arrival
7. If the second test is negative, visitors can continue their journey without any further quarantine
Despite the planned reopening being just 10 days away, the rules for vaccinated adults travelling with unvaccinated children remains unclear. Clarity is also needed on whether travellers need proof of a hotel booking beyond their first night in the kingdom and if this applies to expats with homes here.
Thai PBS World reports that the government is moving to a 3-model approach for admitting foreign arrivals. The first – and original – model is that unvaccinated visitors will be subject to mandatory hotel quarantine for between 7 and 14 days. The second model is the sandbox model currently in operation in Phuket, Samui and other tourist destinations, which is being extended to several other provinces. The third model will be the quarantine-free model, which allows approved “low-risk” countries or territories, such as the ones recently approved above, to enter without undergoing quarantine.
Recent comments: