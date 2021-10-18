Certificates of vaccination can now be submitted through Mor Prom app from today

From today, those who have been fully vaccinated can now submit an application through the Mor Prom mobile app to receive a certificate of vaccination online. The move by the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute was made to help reduce long queue lines over applying for the certificates.

The institute’s director, Kitpong Sunchatawirul, says the previous time-consuming lines were not ideal, so the institute decided to allow applications and appointment reminders to be available through the app. But, the available hours are limited to 9:30am-3:30pm, Monday through Saturday. According to Bangkok Post, the current, walk-in vaccine passport services are still available, at most of the designated offices across the country. Those who are applying must present an ID card or passport and national certificate of Covid-19 vaccination.

The Disease Control Department says, so far, that 31, 430 people have registered for the certificate. The vaccine passport is an official travel document needed for those who want to travel to other countries. The deputy government spokeswoman also says the Digital Health Pass applications are also available on the Mor Prom app. The DHP is a system that allows for QR codes to be scanned, showing a person’s vaccination status at RT-PCR results if required. Those who use certain public services and restaurants may be required to have the health pass, as well as those wanting to fly domestically.

For Bangkok and its adjacent provinces, people can contact the Institute for Urban Disease Control and Prevention in Bangkok, or the quarantine office at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan via the “porthealth_bbk@ddc.mail.go.th” email address. Other places to contact include the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute, and the Communicable Diseases Division of the Department of Disease Control in Nonthaburi.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on