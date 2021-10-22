46 countries permitted to travel to Thailand from November 1, and quarantine details

… and everything you want to know, as of today, about re-entry into Thailand.

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has just released a list of 46 countries and/or territories that have been approved to take part in the planned reopening of the country from November 1. The list of countries is detailed below as per a .pdf file that was listed on the Ministry’s website late on Thursday, October 21.

1. Australia

2. Austria

3. Bahrain

4. Belgium

5. Bhutan

6. Brunei Darussalam

7. Bulgaria

8. Cambodia

9. Canada

10. Chile

11. China

12. Cyprus

13. Czech Republic

14. Denmark

15. Estonia

16. Finland

17. France

18. Germany

19. Greece

20. Hungary

21. Iceland

22. Ireland

23. Israel

24. Italy

25. Japan

26. Latvia

27. Lithuania

28. Malaysia

29. Malta

30. Netherlands

31. New Zealand

32. Norway

33. Poland

34. Portugal

35. Qatar

36. Saudi Arabia

37. Singapore

38. Slovenia

39. South Korea

40. Spain

41. Sweden

42. Switzerland

43. United Arab Emirates

44. United Kingdom

45. United States

46. Hong Kong

Although further details have not yet been released, the unofficial translation of the most recent news can be found by clicking here. The Thaiger will have more updates as soon as they arrive from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The government has recently outlined 7 conditions that will determine if someone can enter the kingdom quarantine-free. The following conditions have been communicated by the Bureau of Risk Communication and Health Behaviour Promotion, part of the Disease Control Department.

1. Foreign visitors must arrive by air and come from a list of “low-risk” countries approved by the Public Health Ministry

2. Have proof of vaccination with 2 doses of a recognised Covid-19 vaccine

3. Have a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of departure from your home country

4. Have at least US$50,000 in Covid-19 insurance coverage

5. Have proof of a hotel booking

6. Travellers must download the Mor Chana app and take a second PCR test on arrival or within 24 hours of arrival

7. If the second test is negative, visitors can continue their journey without any further quarantine

Despite the planned reopening being just 10 days away, the rules for vaccinated adults travelling with unvaccinated children remains unclear. Clarity is also needed on whether travellers need proof of a hotel booking beyond their first night in the kingdom and if this applies to expats with homes here.

Thai PBS World reports that the government is moving to a 3-model approach for admitting foreign arrivals. The first – and original – model is that unvaccinated visitors will be subject to mandatory hotel quarantine for between 7 and 14 days. The second model is the sandbox model currently in operation in Phuket, Samui and other tourist destinations, which is being extended to several other provinces. The third model will be the quarantine-free model, which allows approved “low-risk” countries or territories, such as the ones recently approved above, to enter without undergoing quarantine.

Here’s a breakdown of the 3 types of entry if you wish to travel to Thailand at this time…