Connect with us

Tourism

46 countries permitted to travel to Thailand from November 1, and quarantine details

Tim Newton

Published

 on 

… and everything you want to know, as of today, about re-entry into Thailand.

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has just released a list of 46 countries and/or territories that have been approved to take part in the planned reopening of the country from November 1. The list of countries is detailed below as per a .pdf file that was listed on the Ministry’s website late on Thursday, October 21.

1. Australia
2. Austria
3. Bahrain
4. Belgium
5. Bhutan
6. Brunei Darussalam
7. Bulgaria
8. Cambodia
9. Canada
10. Chile
11. China
12. Cyprus
13. Czech Republic
14. Denmark
15. Estonia
16. Finland
17. France
18. Germany
19. Greece
20. Hungary
21. Iceland
22. Ireland
23. Israel
24. Italy
25. Japan
26. Latvia
27. Lithuania
28. Malaysia
29. Malta
30. Netherlands
31. New Zealand
32. Norway
33. Poland
34. Portugal
35. Qatar
36. Saudi Arabia
37. Singapore
38. Slovenia
39. South Korea
40. Spain
41. Sweden
42. Switzerland
43. United Arab Emirates
44. United Kingdom
45. United States
46. Hong Kong

Although further details have not yet been released, the unofficial translation of the most recent news can be found by clicking here. The Thaiger will have more updates as soon as they arrive from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The government has recently outlined 7 conditions that will determine if someone can enter the kingdom quarantine-free. The following conditions have been communicated by the Bureau of Risk Communication and Health Behaviour Promotion, part of the Disease Control Department.

1. Foreign visitors must arrive by air and come from a list of “low-risk” countries approved by the Public Health Ministry

2. Have proof of vaccination with 2 doses of a recognised Covid-19 vaccine

3. Have a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of departure from your home country

4. Have at least US$50,000 in Covid-19 insurance coverage

5. Have proof of a hotel booking

6. Travellers must download the Mor Chana app and take a second PCR test on arrival or within 24 hours of arrival

7. If the second test is negative, visitors can continue their journey without any further quarantine

Despite the planned reopening being just 10 days away, the rules for vaccinated adults travelling with unvaccinated children remains unclear. Clarity is also needed on whether travellers need proof of a hotel booking beyond their first night in the kingdom and if this applies to expats with homes here.

Thai PBS World reports that the government is moving to a 3-model approach for admitting foreign arrivals. The first – and original – model is that unvaccinated visitors will be subject to mandatory hotel quarantine for between 7 and 14 days. The second model is the sandbox model currently in operation in Phuket, Samui and other tourist destinations, which is being extended to several other provinces. The third model will be the quarantine-free model, which allows approved “low-risk” countries or territories, such as the ones recently approved above, to enter without undergoing quarantine.

Here’s a breakdown of the 3 types of entry if you wish to travel to Thailand at this time…

46 countries permitted to travel to Thailand from November 1, and quarantine details | News by Thaiger

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Rudi
2021-10-22 09:49
8 hours ago, Mehmet said: Do you have personal issue with UK or jealous for some reason. Advise- close the door and stay under the bed. Mehmet, you are Turkish?
image
Rudi
2021-10-22 09:59
6 hours ago, Soidog said: “Actually, even without Covid Thailand would be a better place without the Russians. And no, I’m not apologising for that comment. Too many times I’ve seen their arrogance and miserable attitude on display.” It…
image
Ted
2021-10-22 10:07
3 hours ago, Soidog said: room in the Novotel in Soi 4 Even if I agree with [most of what you wote] there are quite a few bars open in that part of Sukhumvit
image
Malc-Thai
2021-10-22 10:11
1 hour ago, BeerIsLife said: I still don't get the folly or need for a covid test after landing. If your pre flight test is negative, that should be enough. Even IF you get infected during transit/flight, a test on…
image
stapoz
2021-10-22 10:19
I do not predict a flood of tourists. With these requirements, Thailand will have to wait a looooong time for the arrival of a large number of tourists.
Tim Newton

Tim Newton has lived in Thailand since 2012. An Australian, he has worked in the media, principally radio and TV, for 41 years. He has won the Deutsche Welle Award for best radio talk program, presented over 10,000 radio news bulletins, 3,900 in Thailand alone, hosted 650 daily TV news programs and produced 2,100 videos, TV commercials and documentaries. As founder of The Thaiger, Tim now acts as the Content Manager and head-writer, whilst supervising the growth of the YouTube channel. He's reported for CNN, Deutsche Welle TV, CBC, Australia's ABC TV and Australian radio during the 2018 Cave Rescue and other major stories in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand12 mins ago

Largest petrochemical producer to cut greenhouse gas emissions
Phuket13 mins ago

Phuket officials confirm island’s recovery plan following sandbox “success”
Coronavirus (Covid-19)14 mins ago

Indonesia cuts Covid-19 quarantine period to 5 days

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand32 mins ago

Expect thunderstorms and strong winds over the next day
Road deaths43 mins ago

Road safety group says bad roads to blame for many motorbike accidents
Tourism1 hour ago

Government outlines 3 entry schemes for international travellers from November
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Tourism2 hours ago

46 countries permitted to travel to Thailand from November 1, and quarantine details
Tourism2 hours ago

46 countries permitted to enter Thailand from November 1
Tourism14 hours ago

Bangkok’s 2 airports prepared to welcome international travellers
Drugs15 hours ago

Alleged launderer for drug kingpin arrested, 70 million in assets seized
Thailand News Today16 hours ago

Thailand News Today | PM tells the media to ‘chill’, Large hospital flooded, Woman dies after Vax | Oct. 21
World16 hours ago

Vatican launches Click to Pray 2.0 app to encourage prayer
Events18 hours ago

Full Moon Party attempt Saturday muted by Covid-19 restrictions
Crime19 hours ago

Court rules “Jo Ferrari” suspect died of deliberate suffocation
Thailand19 hours ago

Thai Comedy shows, Lost in Translation, Thai embassy | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 43
Thailand1 month ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending