Tourism
Thailand focuses tourism on first-time visitors and India
The Tourism Authority of Thailand has expanded its target demographic a bit in its plan to reinvigorate the tourist economy in the country. The new plan the TAT is embracing is to focus not just on the so-called “high quality” tourists, but also to chase first-time visitors to Thailand.
Tourism Authority of Thailand Governor Yuthasak Supasorn is confident and hopeful, saying that the lowest point for Thai tourism had passed, now that 2,000 to 3,000 international travellers are arriving each day in Thailand’s reopening. But he calls for everyone in the tourism sector or related industries to work together to cater to high-value travellers as international travel grows.
The goal is to create a sustainable and growing tourist economy by attracting a wide variety of these high-quality travellers and creating a great experience for them. Particular focus should be given to reaching new travellers who have never visited the country before, particularly from growing demographics like India.
The TAT figures that, in a market as big as India, even if Thailand were to capture a very small percentage of the people there as new travellers, it would amount to millions of new tourists experiencing the country. Plus there are millions of Indian communities around the world and, combined with other South Asians, account for 24% of the world’s population.
The Indian market also has plenty of subgenres to try to attract, such as families, weddings, hosting Bollywood film productions, and the 600-million young travellers there. Thailand is a very popular top destination for Indian tourists, with the only drawback being limited access to familiar foods that other countries cater to better.
The government also is aiming to up domestic tourism to account for one-third of all tourism in Thailand, with destinations like Kanchanaburi, Khao Lak, Nan, Nakhon Nayok, Phetchaburi, and Sukhothai seeing increases already in visitors. As vaccination in Thailand increases, the tourism figures are expected to go up and up.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Court: activists’ speeches illegally advocated government overthrow
Thailand focuses tourism on first-time visitors and India
Thailand News Today | US offers more vaccines, Largest hydro-solar farm in Thailand | Nov. 10
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Thammasat University vs. Foreign Affairs Ministry: 1.5 million vaccines lost
Palang Pracharath MP fights to keep seat on panel
Wednesday Covid Update: 6,978 new cases; provincial totals
Government wants 76 billion baht to support rice farmers
National Park featuring Thailand’s highest peak reopens
US journalist Fenster faces charges of terrorism and sedition
Opposition wants to look into ‘misuse of law’ to silence protesters
Deer wearing masks, Infected tourists, Bars open yet? | Thaiger Bites | Ep.57
AirAsia flights from Kuala Lumpur to Phuket return for Sandbox scheme
Thailand Top Stories | PM stresses Thailand-US Partnerships, Ban Chinese ATK | November 10
British Foreign Secretary arrives in Thailand for talks with government officials
Pattaya Beach fight over an affair on TikTok results in 5 arrests
“We’re fixing it” – Government responds to Thailand Pass complaints
Successes and failures in the Thailand Pass programme
Thailand Pass Issues, Thai Airways in trouble again | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Ep. 124
Pattaya bar owner goes on hunger strike over government diddling and re-opening fiasco
Thailand Pass – BKK on a Friday evening. Where was everyone? | VIDEO
Government officials meet to discuss long-term visa options for foreigners
TAT revises goal to 700,000 international travellers to Thailand in 2021
Thailand reopening: 20,000 total entered, 50,000 Passes approved
Despite errors, over 65,000 have applied for Thailand Pass
Girl recovering well after Thailand’s first case of “severe side-effects” from Pfizer vaccine
New ferry route Chon Buri-Songkhla, new speedboat Chumphon-Samui
Thailand Pass – 3 options to come back to Thailand right now
Chinese travellers forced to stay home as rest of Asia re-opens to tourism
Police say there’s enough evidence to convict “Joe Ferrari” on all 4 charges
Workers returning from provinces can get second, third vaccine doses in Bangkok
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
“We’re fixing it” – Government responds to Thailand Pass complaints
- Thailand3 days ago
Successes and failures in the Thailand Pass programme
- Business3 days ago
Pattaya bar owner goes on hunger strike over government diddling and re-opening fiasco
- Thailand2 days ago
Government officials meet to discuss long-term visa options for foreigners
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand reopening: 20,000 total entered, 50,000 Passes approved
- Thailand3 days ago
New ferry route Chon Buri-Songkhla, new speedboat Chumphon-Samui
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
Supalai Oriental Sukhumvit 39 offers modern and luxurious living
- Media2 days ago
Uproar among Thais on Twitter after social media attacks on Isaan people
Recent comments: