Thailand focuses tourism on first-time visitors and India

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: The TAT is focusing on new visitors, and, of course, India.
image
image

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has expanded its target demographic a bit in its plan to reinvigorate the tourist economy in the country. The new plan the TAT is embracing is to focus not just on the so-called “high quality” tourists, but also to chase first-time visitors to Thailand.

Tourism Authority of Thailand Governor Yuthasak Supasorn is confident and hopeful, saying that the lowest point for Thai tourism had passed, now that 2,000 to 3,000 international travellers are arriving each day in Thailand’s reopening. But he calls for everyone in the tourism sector or related industries to work together to cater to high-value travellers as international travel grows.

The goal is to create a sustainable and growing tourist economy by attracting a wide variety of these high-quality travellers and creating a great experience for them. Particular focus should be given to reaching new travellers who have never visited the country before, particularly from growing demographics like India.

The TAT figures that, in a market as big as India, even if Thailand were to capture a very small percentage of the people there as new travellers, it would amount to millions of new tourists experiencing the country. Plus there are millions of Indian communities around the world and, combined with other South Asians, account for 24% of the world’s population.

The Indian market also has plenty of subgenres to try to attract, such as families, weddings, hosting Bollywood film productions, and the 600-million young travellers there. Thailand is a very popular top destination for Indian tourists, with the only drawback being limited access to familiar foods that other countries cater to better.

The government also is aiming to up domestic tourism to account for one-third of all tourism in Thailand, with destinations like Kanchanaburi, Khao Lak, Nan, Nakhon Nayok, Phetchaburi, and Sukhothai seeing increases already in visitors. As vaccination in Thailand increases, the tourism figures are expected to go up and up.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

image

Recent comments:
image
Stuve
2021-11-10 21:49
At present there are no international flights in or out of India till the end of November. This may be extended through December. Anyone who wants or needs to travel to Thailand from India must 1st transit a country that…
image
JohninDubin
2021-11-10 21:59
1 hour ago, Pompies said: Clearly the TAT is clutching at straws and chasing any perceived micro market like a barking dog chases cars. Anyone who has the faintest idea about marketing knows that to recruit a new customer costs…
image
Saunk
2021-11-10 22:03
Majority of Indian tourists come to Thailand for what Pattaya has to offer, which is the very thing TAT seems to be trying to suppress.
image
HolyCowCm
2021-11-10 22:17
As they keep the nightlife and bars and soapy massages shut til 2022+ as was topic in parliament today, and as the Big Cheesehead told all the owners to not be selfish and accept the closure not making money, the…
image
vlad
2021-11-10 23:39
No HolyCow TAT are attempting to refloat a rubber dingy that has just to many holes to repair. As they repair one another appears. Most would bin it and buy a new one but these clowns will battle on regardless.
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Trending