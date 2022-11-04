Tourism
TAT wants US tourists to ‘Feel Thailand’
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) yesterday revealed a deal to bring more tourists to the kingdom from the United States and boost the nation’s ailing economy.
TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn announced the state-sponsored industry organized an event this week, Feel Thailand with Delta Air Lines and Korean Air, to take 50 US tour operators to popular tourist destinations in Thailand to promote tourism.
“As the winter season begins in countries like the US, now is the perfect time to rediscover the wonders of Thailand. And now that Thailand is fully open to travelers, we want to showcase the new and perennial offerings of our country that serve to create a truly unforgettable holiday.
“This trip also forms part of our plans to stimulate travel from across all 50 US states to Thailand, ultimately helping us reach a tourism revenue target of 1.5 trillion baht in 2023 from the international market.”
The nine-day trip, which ends on Wednesday, November 9, includes visits to Ayutthaya, Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Phuket. The itinerary places a special emphasis on providing travel agents with the chance to discover the nation’s latest tourism products, learn about sustainable and responsible tourism practices, and meet with Thai sellers.
TAT is linking up with Delta Air Lines, and Korean Air to increase travel options from the US to Thailand. The Delta-Korean Air trans-Pacific joint venture offers connections to Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Phuket from 17 US destinations.
Visitors from the US and other nations will be encouraged that Thailand no longer requires proof of vaccination or an ATK test result. Furthermore, from now until March 31 next year, the period of stay in the country has been extended to 45 days from 30 days for tourists from countries entitled to visa exemption and 30 days from 15 days for those eligible for a Visa on Arrival.
TAT expects to welcome up to 10 million international visitors this year. As of October 26, TAT reported that the kingdom is only three million visitors short of that 10 million target going into the High Season.
TAT is confident the country will meet that target before the end of the year.
Next year Thailand’s total international tourism revenue target is 1.5 trillion baht.
