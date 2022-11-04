Hot News
FBI tells synagogues in New Jersey to keep safe after credible threat
The FBI is warning synagogues in the US state of New Jersey to keep safe after it says it has obtained credible threats online. The threats were apparently broad in scope, but the FBI has urged all synagogues to “take all security precautions to protect your community and facility.”
According to NPR.org, the online threat did not target any specific synagogue by name and officials say they could not discuss details of their investigation publicly. Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop says police would increase their presence at the city’s seven synagogues and add foot patrols in the broader Jewish community.
Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer, whose district encompasses part of the area in northern New Jersey affected by those attacks, attributed the latest anti-semitism wave to statements made by Kanye West. He then also named NBA star Kyrie Irving as contributing to the problem through his social media posts.
“I am deeply concerned and outraged by today’s alert from the FBI. This is what happens after years of anti-Semitic comments from public figures, including, most recently, Kanye West, Kyrie Irving, and others.”
Back in 2019, two anti-Jewish assailants killed three people in a kosher market in Jersey City. They also killed a police officer. And, five years ago two New Jersey men were sentenced to 35 years in prison after being found guilty of a series of attacks back in 2012. Those attacks included throwing a Molotov cocktail into the home of a rabbi as he slept with his family and firebombings of two synagogues.
The recent FBI alert has seen the Jewish community in New Jersey become even more alarmed than before. Police officers are now armed with rifles and standing outside of synagogues in Hoboken, which is one city over from Jersey City. There, a public safety director has also called for increased patrols in the area. So far, no more information has been released concerning the threat received by the FBI.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Yellow peril – Mascot man fears family will waste lottery winnings
Bangkok’s LGBTQ+ drug users get safe haven
Married Thai woman hits younger lover with massive palimony claim
Enjoy festive celebrations in the heart of Phuket’s most famous beach destination
French MP causes uproar in parliament after shouting racial slur at colleague
Singaporean dies in Kamala motorcycle crash
Fight breaks out on island off Pattaya
Explore Thailand through augmented reality
TAT wants US tourists to ‘Feel Thailand’
FBI tells synagogues in New Jersey to keep safe after credible threat
81-year-old Japanese man arrested for murder after pushing wife’s wheelchair into sea
New foreign land ownership law in Thailand can be scrapped if Thais don’t agree
VIDEO: Korean tourist in Pattaya says transgender person pickpocketed him
Thai artist scoops UOB Painting of the Year award
Everything you need to know about the magical Yi Peng Festival
Danish man crashes car into Chiang Mai moat, killing 1
Check Thai lottery result 1 November 2022
Foreign tourists swarm into Thailand
Everything you need to know about the magical Yi Peng Festival
Loy Krathong 2022: What to know and where to go
Ride a ‘floating train’ from Bangkok to the biggest reservoir in Thailand
Largest Indian restaurant in Southeast Asia opens in Pattaya
Thailand to experience total lunar eclipse during Loy Krathong Festival
Man in bunny ears blamed for Halloween stampede in Seoul
Koh Samui sees influx of Russian tourism
Murderer surrenders after stabbing wrong man in Phuket
Thai-Scottish man swims 30 kilometres to and from an island in southern Thailand
Thailand News Today | Top 10 nationalities buying condos in Thailand
8 must-visit national parks in Thailand
Chiang Mai to have rubber-tyred tram in 2028
Musk fires Twitter board, launches subscription service, resurrects Vine
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle3 days ago
Check Thai lottery result 1 November 2022
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Foreign tourists swarm into Thailand
-
Cultural Activities4 hours ago
Everything you need to know about the magical Yi Peng Festival
-
Events1 day ago
Loy Krathong 2022: What to know and where to go
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Ride a ‘floating train’ from Bangkok to the biggest reservoir in Thailand
-
Pattaya4 days ago
Largest Indian restaurant in Southeast Asia opens in Pattaya
-
Thailand4 days ago
Thailand to experience total lunar eclipse during Loy Krathong Festival
-
South Korea3 days ago
Man in bunny ears blamed for Halloween stampede in Seoul