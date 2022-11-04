Explore Thailand through augmented reality

“Rediscover Thailand” is a brand new augmented reality (AR) experience launched jointly by Meta and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). The TAT believes the innovative technology will inspire tourists to pursue meaningful and sustainable travel in the future.

The AR experience highlights some of Thailand’s key tourist attractions and natural wonders as well as unique cultural experiences such as the northern region’s Bo Sang Umbrella Village and traditional Nora dances in southern Thailand.

AR is an interactive experience that combines the real-world with computer-generated content, like Pokémon GO.

You can experience nine innovative “Rediscover Thailand” effects in-person at the Thailand Creative & Design Centre (TCDC) in Bangkok from November 2-30. The exhibition is open from 10.30am – 7pm every day except Mondays.

Alternatively, experience the ‘Rediscover Thailand’ AR effects online via mobile phone, go to the @TourismThailand Instagram Page and explore the ‘effects’ tab.

All the effects were designed by Thai AR creators from META Thailand, namely Pansavuth Khehasukcharoen, Wanisara Chompoorat, Opas Sang-ue, Keetapol Boonprachak, and Sufee Yama.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said…

“The partnership between TAT and Meta shows that we prioritise our commitment to creating value and elevating the tourism sector by building a new tourism ecosystem, particularly through the adoption of new technologies that help push Thailand towards high-value and sustainable tourism. This will boost Thailand’s tourist demand and inspire tourists to pursue meaningful travel in the future.”

Meta says that “Rediscover Thailand” is supportive of the APEC Summit which will be held in Bangkok later this month under the “Open. Connect. Balance” theme.

Vice President of the APEC Public Policy at Meta Simon Milner said…

“With Meta’s commitment to build the next social technology, it is our pleasure to see ‘Rediscover Thailand’ come to life today; this creates momentum for us to move forward on the road to the Metaverse.

“The work we and our partners showcase in this campaign demonstrates the infinite applications of AR/XR across work, play, and in advancing social, cultural, and economic causes, as in the use case for the tourism sector. I think the Metaverse will unlock a lot of opportunities for many industries across the board.”

The new experience reinforces Meta’s commitment to supporting local businesses and communities, by leveraging technology that can help them prosper.

Meta says that in the past three months, more than 10.3 million people in Thailand have made over 38 million posts and comments about travelling on Facebook and Instagram.

By teaching social media users about Thai customs and traditions through augmented reality, Thailand can expect to see not only more tourists but high-quality tourists who have an appreciation for Thai culture.

Pakawat Korsriphitakul, the Co-founder of the creative AT agency Holowisp, said…

“These AR virtual routes will allow users to experience the destination even if they did not travel. This will not only include the physical space, but also the various people, cultures, and traditions that exist.”