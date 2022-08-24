Tourism
Filipino workers invited to check in with Thailand tourism sector
Workers from the Philippines are invited to check in with the Thai tourism industry.
A meeting last week between the Philippines Department of Tourism (DOT), and the Thailand Ministry of Tourism and Sports (MOTS) concluded positively with an agreement to open the hospitality door to Filipino workers.
The MOTS minister, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, made it known there is a shortage of workers in the Thai tourism industry that needs filling, especially in the hospitality sector. Phiphat reported that only 40% of positions are filled and that there are different hotel staff vacancies in every position.
The 67 year old revealed that with the lifting of travel restrictions and resumption of tourism activities they are now in a position to fill those empty posts.
Phiphat added that he prefers professionals from the Philippines because of their excellent command of English, an important skill in accommodating Thailand’s foreign tourists and guests.
DOT Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco welcomed the Thai minister’s remarks. She said…
“We note with serious consideration the shortage in the tourism workforce coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic. I am presently in discussions with the Philippine Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) wherein we have agreed to conduct joint job fairs all over the Philippines, specifically catered to the tourism industry for the purpose of ensuring that those that left the industry or may have been laid off from the industry during the time of pandemic would once again have the opportunity to be employed.”
Frasco revealed DOT, and DOLE are working on a job fair program called “Trabaho Turismo Asenso!” with Philippines government units and their incoming Thai counterparts slated for September 22 to 24.
The DOT secretary said she invited Thailand to extend more opportunities to Filipinos wanting to work in the Thailand hotel and restaurant industry.
The invitation was gladly accepted by Phiphat who confirmed Thailand’s commitment to the job fair.
The DOT’s regional offices are gathering information about the number of available job vacancies, position titles, and other job posting information in each region of the country in preparation.
SOURCE: Travel Daily News
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Govt officials spend too much time online rage Thailand netizens
Local man discovers skeleton at viewpoint in Phuket Town
BREAKING: Constitutional Court suspends Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha
Super luxury villas in Phuket with breathtaking ocean views
UPDATE: 16 Middle Eastern joyriders in Pattaya arrested
Pattaya locals gather to promote road safety
“Parading shrimp” the most unique yearly tourist attraction in Thailand
Filipino workers invited to check in with Thailand tourism sector
Domino’s Japan delivers pizza to summit of Mt. Fuji
Saturday passport offices in Bangkok see a huge demand
BTS offers assistance to victims but says escalator crush was “out of their control”
Thailand lends Cambodia 983 million baht for road project
Free flu shot program for vulnerable people ends August 31
Floods wreak havoc on northern India, killing over 30 people
Is time up for Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha?
Man believed to have died of a drug overdose on Patong Beach
Fun things to do indoors on a rainy day in Thailand (2022)
Affordable but stylish hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday
Monk-turned-ladyboy bites back at netizens questioning how she bought a BMW
Popular hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday (2022)
Teen soldier murders cousin for allegedly raping his mother
Visa extensions for foreign visitors to Thailand coming in October
Elephant rips mahout’s body in half in southern Thailand
Thailand’s Most Expensive Donut | This is Thailand
Drunk woman gets earful after biting tourist’s ear off in Pattaya
‘Dead body’ on Thailand beach turns out to be sex doll
Bugatti in Bangkok: 1 of 20 limited edition sports cars spotted cruising in Thailand
UPDATE: 110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
PM Prayut suggests studying Buddhism to cope with rising electricity bills in Thailand
Giant monitor lizard climbs up power pole to escape pack of dogs in central Thailand
South African’s life sentence reduced to 33 years for drug trafficking in Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Thailand2 days ago
Monk-turned-ladyboy bites back at netizens questioning how she bought a BMW
-
360 Reviews2 days ago
Popular hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday (2022)
-
Pattaya2 days ago
Drunk woman gets earful after biting tourist’s ear off in Pattaya
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Bugatti in Bangkok: 1 of 20 limited edition sports cars spotted cruising in Thailand
-
South Korea2 days ago
UPDATE: 110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
-
Crime2 days ago
UPDATE: Famous Thai actress “Pinky” jailed for Forex-3D scam, denied bail
-
Hot Property6 hours ago
Super luxury villas in Phuket with breathtaking ocean views
-
Events2 hours ago
“Parading shrimp” the most unique yearly tourist attraction in Thailand
Recent comments: