Connect with us

Tourism

Filipino workers invited to check in with Thailand tourism sector

Published

 on 

Workers from the Philippines are invited to check in with the Thai tourism industry.

A meeting last week between the Philippines Department of Tourism (DOT), and the Thailand Ministry of Tourism and Sports (MOTS) concluded positively with an agreement to open the hospitality door to Filipino workers.

The MOTS minister, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, made it known there is a shortage of workers in the Thai tourism industry that needs filling, especially in the hospitality sector. Phiphat reported that only 40% of positions are filled and that there are different hotel staff vacancies in every position.

The 67 year old revealed that with the lifting of travel restrictions and resumption of tourism activities they are now in a position to fill those empty posts.

Phiphat added that he prefers professionals from the Philippines because of their excellent command of English, an important skill in accommodating Thailand’s foreign tourists and guests.

DOT Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco welcomed the Thai minister’s remarks. She said…

“We note with serious consideration the shortage in the tourism workforce coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic. I am presently in discussions with the Philippine Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) wherein we have agreed to conduct joint job fairs all over the Philippines, specifically catered to the tourism industry for the purpose of ensuring that those that left the industry or may have been laid off from the industry during the time of pandemic would once again have the opportunity to be employed.”

Frasco revealed DOT, and DOLE are working on a job fair program called “Trabaho Turismo Asenso!” with Philippines government units and their incoming Thai counterparts slated for September 22 to 24.

The DOT secretary said she invited Thailand to extend more opportunities to Filipinos wanting to work in the Thailand hotel and restaurant industry.

The invitation was gladly accepted by Phiphat who confirmed Thailand’s commitment to the job fair.

The DOT’s regional offices are gathering information about the number of available job vacancies, position titles, and other job posting information in each region of the country in preparation.

SOURCE: Travel Daily News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Noble_Design
2022-08-24 15:23
We definitely need more lovely Filipina workers from Angeles City and Makati areas 😆

Bob is a published author and worked in Europe and Asia as a journalist for over 25 years.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand39 mins ago

Govt officials spend too much time online rage Thailand netizens
Phuket1 hour ago

Local man discovers skeleton at viewpoint in Phuket Town
Thailand1 hour ago

BREAKING: Constitutional Court suspends Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha
Sponsored6 hours ago

Super luxury villas in Phuket with breathtaking ocean views
Pattaya2 hours ago

UPDATE: 16 Middle Eastern joyriders in Pattaya arrested
Pattaya2 hours ago

Pattaya locals gather to promote road safety
North East2 hours ago

“Parading shrimp” the most unique yearly tourist attraction in Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Tourism2 hours ago

Filipino workers invited to check in with Thailand tourism sector
Japan3 hours ago

Domino’s Japan delivers pizza to summit of Mt. Fuji
Tourism3 hours ago

Saturday passport offices in Bangkok see a huge demand
Bangkok4 hours ago

BTS offers assistance to victims but says escalator crush was “out of their control”
Southeast Asia4 hours ago

Thailand lends Cambodia 983 million baht for road project
Thailand4 hours ago

Free flu shot program for vulnerable people ends August 31
World4 hours ago

Floods wreak havoc on northern India, killing over 30 people
Thailand5 hours ago

Is time up for Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha?
Drugs5 hours ago

Man believed to have died of a drug overdose on Patong Beach
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending