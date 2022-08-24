Filipino workers invited to check in with Thailand tourism sector

Workers from the Philippines are invited to check in with the Thai tourism industry.

A meeting last week between the Philippines Department of Tourism (DOT), and the Thailand Ministry of Tourism and Sports (MOTS) concluded positively with an agreement to open the hospitality door to Filipino workers.

The MOTS minister, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, made it known there is a shortage of workers in the Thai tourism industry that needs filling, especially in the hospitality sector. Phiphat reported that only 40% of positions are filled and that there are different hotel staff vacancies in every position.

The 67 year old revealed that with the lifting of travel restrictions and resumption of tourism activities they are now in a position to fill those empty posts.

Phiphat added that he prefers professionals from the Philippines because of their excellent command of English, an important skill in accommodating Thailand’s foreign tourists and guests.

DOT Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco welcomed the Thai minister’s remarks. She said…

“We note with serious consideration the shortage in the tourism workforce coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic. I am presently in discussions with the Philippine Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) wherein we have agreed to conduct joint job fairs all over the Philippines, specifically catered to the tourism industry for the purpose of ensuring that those that left the industry or may have been laid off from the industry during the time of pandemic would once again have the opportunity to be employed.”

Frasco revealed DOT, and DOLE are working on a job fair program called “Trabaho Turismo Asenso!” with Philippines government units and their incoming Thai counterparts slated for September 22 to 24.

The DOT secretary said she invited Thailand to extend more opportunities to Filipinos wanting to work in the Thailand hotel and restaurant industry.

The invitation was gladly accepted by Phiphat who confirmed Thailand’s commitment to the job fair.

The DOT’s regional offices are gathering information about the number of available job vacancies, position titles, and other job posting information in each region of the country in preparation.

SOURCE: Travel Daily News