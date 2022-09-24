Connect with us

Tourism

Carnival Magic theme park opens in Phuket to fanfare

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Carnival Magic open in Phuket to a flood of tourists. (via Workpoint Today)

After launching on Tuesday, the bright and energetic new theme park Carnival Magic has attracted local Thais and international tourists flooding to Phuket.  The park is the first of several scheduled to open throughout the country in the next few months as tourists return to Thailand and companies race to provide exciting new attractions for them.

Safari World is the business umbrella that is Thailand’s largest theme park operator. They unveiled the Carnival Magic theme park on September 20. The park is set on the sprawling 100 rai plot of land near Kamala Beach in the Kathu district. The park is just next to the Phuket FantaSea, which Safari World intends to update as well when tourism makes a complete recovery.

The Carnival Magic theme park invested 6.6 billion baht to create a design in the tradition of Thai carnivals frequently found in moving night markets and temple fairs. The park then adds parades and activities but with a modern twist to implement new technologies. They hope to welcome as many as two million guests in the next year and estimate that foreigners will account for about 70% of their clientele.

So far, the CEO of FantaSea and Carnival Magic says the new park is a big success for foreign tourists. They expect attendance to grow continually as Thailand eases all remaining Covid-19 restrictions for international tourism on October 1. The theme park expects to boost the local economy in Phuket. It creates plentiful jobs and brings in tourists that will spend money inside and outside of the park while visiting the island. The company plans on marketing locally and worldwide, according to the CEO.

“Our primary targets, for now, are Thais and tourists from neighbouring countries. But we will soon launch promotional campaigns targeting visitors from other parts of Asia, Australia, North America and Europe.”

Carnival Magic is a bright and colourful park with four zones. Kingdom of Lights uses 40 million LED lights to decorate and illuminate sculptures. Carnival Fun Fair has a shopping street for visitors to spend, spend, spend. River Palace is a massive indoor theatre covering 10 rai. And the Bird of Paradise Buffet Restaurant is equally oversized, seating up to 3,000 guests.

SOURCE: The Nation

For more information on Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Bangkok57 seconds ago

1.8 billion baht in donations at the Erawan shrine in 2022
Phuket54 mins ago

Phuket welcomes 4 million tourists in 8 months
Tourism1 hour ago

Carnival Magic theme park opens in Phuket to fanfare
Sponsored1 day ago

From regulation to cannabis delivery, here’s what you need to know about cannabis in Thailand
Video2 hours ago

Ask the Thais | Stereotypes, Racial Profiling, and Discrimination
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Thailand watching BQ.1.1 variant as Covid rules ease
Thailand2 hours ago

Military conscription in Russia could benefit Thailand’s tourism revenue
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Economy3 hours ago

Economists foresee 38 baht to 1 US dollar this year
Thailand5 hours ago

Nine people hospitalised by chemical leak in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand
Thailand6 hours ago

Scams in Thailand – Common scams in Thailand to watch out for!
Expats6 hours ago

Beauty queen seeking asylum will not be sent to Myanmar
Weather6 hours ago

Tropical Storm Noru is about to hit Thailand
Thailand23 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Covid-19 arrival screenings to be dropped October 1
Crime23 hours ago

Thai man ‘does not regret’ death of ‘crazy’ son who stabbed grandma in the genitals
Thailand23 hours ago

Schoolgirl raped in a school dormitory in front of friends
World24 hours ago

New cancer treatment sees results in UK
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending