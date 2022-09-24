Carnival Magic theme park opens in Phuket to fanfare

After launching on Tuesday, the bright and energetic new theme park Carnival Magic has attracted local Thais and international tourists flooding to Phuket. The park is the first of several scheduled to open throughout the country in the next few months as tourists return to Thailand and companies race to provide exciting new attractions for them.

Safari World is the business umbrella that is Thailand’s largest theme park operator. They unveiled the Carnival Magic theme park on September 20. The park is set on the sprawling 100 rai plot of land near Kamala Beach in the Kathu district. The park is just next to the Phuket FantaSea, which Safari World intends to update as well when tourism makes a complete recovery.

The Carnival Magic theme park invested 6.6 billion baht to create a design in the tradition of Thai carnivals frequently found in moving night markets and temple fairs. The park then adds parades and activities but with a modern twist to implement new technologies. They hope to welcome as many as two million guests in the next year and estimate that foreigners will account for about 70% of their clientele.

So far, the CEO of FantaSea and Carnival Magic says the new park is a big success for foreign tourists. They expect attendance to grow continually as Thailand eases all remaining Covid-19 restrictions for international tourism on October 1. The theme park expects to boost the local economy in Phuket. It creates plentiful jobs and brings in tourists that will spend money inside and outside of the park while visiting the island. The company plans on marketing locally and worldwide, according to the CEO.

“Our primary targets, for now, are Thais and tourists from neighbouring countries. But we will soon launch promotional campaigns targeting visitors from other parts of Asia, Australia, North America and Europe.”

Carnival Magic is a bright and colourful park with four zones. Kingdom of Lights uses 40 million LED lights to decorate and illuminate sculptures. Carnival Fun Fair has a shopping street for visitors to spend, spend, spend. River Palace is a massive indoor theatre covering 10 rai. And the Bird of Paradise Buffet Restaurant is equally oversized, seating up to 3,000 guests.

SOURCE: The Nation

