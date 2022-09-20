Connect with us

Cannabis News

Cannabis-stealing school principal thought plants were free

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Principal who stole cannabis from an event said he thought they were giving it away. (via Khaosod video)

A principal at a well-known school vehemently denied stealing a cannabis plant from a MotoGP event over the weekend, but backtracked when police presented security footage of the theft. The incident took place at the Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram on Saturday, where the newly-legalised plants were being stored for an event meant to promote cannabis tourism. The principal, when presented with CCTV footage tried to explain it was all a misunderstanding.

In an effort to educate and encourage cannabis tourism, the Province’s Agriculture Administrative was storing 1,000 cannabis trees behind an office building onsite, planning to display them later at the event that weekend. Worried that some tourists from countries where the plant is still illegal might be tempted to take advantage of the opportunity, security cameras were installed to guard the cannabis.

Unaware of this, the school principal who, police noted, holds a doctorate degree, helped himself to a tree. Officers who were tasked with trimming the plants reported seeing a black truck drive up to the cannabis. Five people got out and loaded one of the trees into the truck, driving off without a word to anyone onsite. Security footage captured the incident clearly enough to read the license plate off the truck, so when officials notified the police, it was not hard to track down the principal who owned the truck that drove off with the cannabis.

When police contacted the principal, who works at a popular school in Buri Ram, he was indignant, denying having snatched the cannabis, and even daring police to try to file charges. His tune quickly changed though when the police officer explained to the principal that they had video footage of the plant theft and his truck.

The organisation in charge of the trees gave leniency to the highly educated principal, saying that they had not yet filed an official police report and would not do so as long as the cannabis plant was returned to the circuit to which it belong. The principal who downplayed the incident by saying, “I will return it, it is just one cannabis tree,” took a very flippant attitude to Thai media when they asked him about the theft.

“This is all a misunderstanding. I thought they were giving it away for free. I heard about it and went to get one. I will return it if I have some free time.”

SOURCE: Thai Residents

  • Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

For more information on Property Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
TheDirtyDurian
2022-09-20 16:26
555 Caught green-handed...
Janneman
2022-09-20 17:26
A good thing they installed those cameras to catch foreign tourists stealing their plants. It worked well against Thai thieves too.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Guides8 mins ago

15 delicious Thai breakfast that make it easy to rise and shine
Visa11 mins ago

Thailand officially grants longer stays to tourists with extended visa on arrival
Thailand25 mins ago

Woman falls down hole while walking on a pavement near Bangkok
Sponsored8 hours ago

Ascott Thonglor Bangkok – a luxury serviced apartment, and upscale hotel in the heart of Bangkok
Thailand45 mins ago

Thai police undergo training drill in preparation for APEC meeting
Thailand1 hour ago

26 luxury cars stolen from the UK seized, 9 still missing
World1 hour ago

Official warns against touching foreigners after monkeypox arrives in China
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime2 hours ago

Father allegedly beats 6 year old son to death in drunken rage
Economy2 hours ago

Ministry of Labour strives to provide jobs for the elderly
Crime2 hours ago

Thai police bust illegal piranha trafficking operation in Bangkok
Cannabis News3 hours ago

Cannabis-stealing school principal thought plants were free
Election4 hours ago

Prawit billboard comes with note asking for legal leniency
Apple5 hours ago

Apple to raise prices throughout globe but not Thailand
Crime6 hours ago

US mother of two who faked her own abduction is jailed
Thailand6 hours ago

‘Nazi’ the Pit Bull mauls its owner in northeast Thailand
Thailand7 hours ago

Thai model offered 400,000 baht for old iPhone with sexy content
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending