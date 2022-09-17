Tourism
Bangkok, Pattaya, and Phuket to open new theme parks
So many businesses in the entertainment sector were flattened by the Covid-19 global pandemic. But with tourism beginning to pick up, and sunny predictions for the fourth quarter after a rained-out third quarter of 2022, theme parks and water parks are pumping money into a flood of new attractions in Thailand in the coming months.
Current theme parks have been revamping and remodelling to be ready for when the tourist are pouring back in and some big companies, both domestic and international, are launching brand new tourist attractions. They’re hopeful that Thailand will see a successful high season and that they can bring in billions of tourists to enjoy their water parks and theme parks.
Here’s a rundown of some projects in the works scheduled to be opened over the next few months.
CARNIVAL MAGIC, PHUKET
Thailand’s largest theme park operator, running parks under the Safari World umbrella, is set to unveil its newest project, the Carnival Magic theme park in just a few days on September 20. The park is set on the sprawling 100 rai plot of land near Kamala Beach just next to the Phuket FantaSea, which they intend to update as well when tourism makes a complete recovery.
The Carnival Magic theme park invested 6.6 billion baht to create a design in the tradition of Thai carnivals frequently found in moving night markets and temple fairs along with parades and activities but with a modern twist to implement new technologies. They hope to welcome as many as two million guests in the next year and estimate that foreigners will account for about 70% of their clientele.
AQUAVERSE MOVIE THEME PARK, PATTAYA
Sony Pictures Entertainment has invested in developing 35 rai in Pattaya under its subsidiary Columbia Pictures and a partnership with Amazon Falls. Picking Thailand to create its first theme park, and choosing Pattaya because of its proximity to U-Tapao Airport, high-speed trains, and easy transportation, Columbia Pictures’ Aquaverse is set to open on October 12.
The attraction will combine elements of theme parks and water parks and is aimed at attracting visitors of all ages with water features, land attractions, themed zones and restaurants, entertainment and live shows, and special sets and merchandise. Areas themed on their movies such as Hotel Transylvania, Jumanji, Surf’s Up, and Ghostbusters are full of unique waterslides and wet activities.
A second phase will expand indoor activities over the next 10 years if tourism recovers to pre-pandemic levels of 20 million visitors to Pattaya per year.
One million tourists per year are estimated will visit and the attraction plans to reach that number with global promotions utilising its network that reaches 80 countries. The theme park in Pattaya is hoped to be a launching pad for similar attractions around the world based on expanding themes from their famous movies and TV shows.
BANGKOK WORLD, BANGKOK
Finally, on November 25, Siam Amazing Park’s parent company will open a new attraction right next door: Bangkok World. The new park is hoping to draw one and a half to two million visitors per year, both foreign and domestic. After 3 billion baht of investment, the entertainment complex will stretch across 70 rai and be almost like a mega mall.
The sprawling side-by-side theme parks will expand with the new park featuring restaurants and street food, cultural performances and dinner theatres. It will also support local businesses and products by opening more than 500 shops using Thailand’s One Tambon, One Product programme that selects a superior product from local areas to support and promote.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
