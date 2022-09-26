Connect with us

Politics

China backs Thailand to make APEC a success

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai met up with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at the United Nations General Assembly in New York last weekend and took time out to talk about the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in November.

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi underlined China’s support for Thailand delivering a successful APEC meeting and playing a role in major Asia-Pacific development.

Wang Yi said…

“China supports Thailand to play its role as the host of this year’s APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, making it a success, ensuring that the meeting focuses on the Asia-Pacific and the economy, adhering to the goal of the Asia-Pacific free trade area, promoting regional recovery, responding to pressing challenges in solidarity, sending Asia’s message and making Asian contribution to the building of the Asia-Pacific community.”

Don Pramudwinai returned the compliment, hoping the upcoming 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a success.

He said…

“The Thai side is satisfied with the smooth progress of Thailand-China cooperation in a number of fields. Thailand supports the Global Development Initiative and looks forward to strengthening coordination with China to make this year’s APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting a success.”

This year also marks the 10th anniversary of the China-Thailand comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, where both nations agreed to work toward building a community with a shared future, and usher in a more stable, prosperous and sustainable future of bilateral relations.

SOURCE: CGTN

News Categories:
Related Topics:

