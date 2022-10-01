All you need to know about Thailand’s Vegetarian Festival

Click the link to watch the video: https://youtu.be/6T6WftBV8zM

The Vegetarian Festival in Thailand is the second largest Thai-Chinese festival of the year, after the Chinese New Year’s holiday of course. Thai-Chinese communities all over the kingdom come together to celebrate this unique festival every year for 9 days and 9 nights and it falls on different days every single year.

But the term “Vegetarian Festival” is actually a misnomer, in fact, the dietary restrictions are a lot stricter than a vegan diet. Join Natty Warisa in discovering what the “vegetarian festival” diet really is, the history of the Vegetarian festival, where to get good food, and what are some of the unique dishes that come out exclusively only during this time of the year.

Also, stay tuned till the end for extra footage with Jay and Sara too!

